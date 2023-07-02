Surge in dog attacks on postal workers revealed by Royal Mail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Surge in dog attacks on postal workers revealed by Royal Mail

By Press Association
There has been a rise in dog attacks on post workers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
There has been a rise in dog attacks on post workers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dog attacks on postal workers surged to nearly 2,000 reported incidents last year, new figures show.

There were 1,916 dog attacks on postal workers logged during the year to March 31 2023, the Royal Mail said on Monday.

This is up 14% on the 1,673 reported dog attacks on Royal Mail staff the previous year.

Some “posties” suffered serious injuries, including one woman who has revealed she needed surgery after she was savaged by a dog.

Royal Mail
Dog owners have been urged to take measures amid attacks on postal workers (PA)

The postal service company has released the figures at the state of the annual ‘dog awareness week’, as bosses urge owners “take proper measures to ensure their pets pose no threat to postal workers through responsible dog ownership”.

Staff in the Tunbridge Wells postcode area reported the most incidents during the year to 31 March 2023, with 65 workers suffering attacks, it said.

The Belfast and Sheffield postcode areas which, respectively, accounted for 56 and 50 reports, saw the next highest rates.

Some 902 dog attacks, or 47%, took place at the front door, while a further 515, 27%, happened in the garden, drive or yard and 118, 6%, occurred in the street or road.

There were 381 injuries suffered through the letterbox, accounting for 20% of attacks on postal workers.

Letterbox attacks were the subject of a 2020 High Court ruling that stated dog owners, or those looking after a dog, can be prosecuted if their pets have free access to the letterbox and cause injury to any delivery workers, the Royal Mail noted.

Dog attacks on postal workers resulted in more than 3,014 days of absence last year.

Kimberley Link, 50, had been a postwoman for two years and was based in Eltham, south-east London, when she was mauled by a “big dog” in July 2022.

She was off work for six months after the attack, which led to its owner being prosecuted and the animal being killed, the Royal Mail said.

While delivering mail, she said the dog “suddenly appeared” behind the owner, who was unable to block its exits from inside her home before it attacked her.

She said: “I realised he was loose and turned to get away, but he jumped up at me from behind and clamped onto my left elbow.

“I can remember the dog pulling me to the floor then letting go of my elbow and then trying to bite into the back of my neck.

“I had my hair in a long ponytail and a baseball cap on, so that stopped it from getting a grip on the back of my neck.

“The attack then stopped, I don’t know whether the customer managed to get hold of the dog and pulled him off me, but one of her neighbours appeared as she had heard me screaming.”

An ambulance rushed her to hospital, where an X-ray revealed “the dog’s tooth was still in (Ms Link’s) elbow”.

She was transferred to another hospital because she needed a plastic surgeon and was operated on once to remove the dog’s tooth, and then again “to try and repair the nerve damage”.

“I then had a third operation for a skin graft, that took skin from my thigh for my elbow,” she said.

She was in hospital for a week and required physiotherapy.

“I’ve now got bad scarring on my elbow and a large patch where I have no feeling or sensation due to the skin graft,” she added.

“I’ve also got permanent nerve damage to my hand so I can’t grip my hand properly.”

She was later offered a management position which she took as “couldn’t have faced going back on that round”.

“My message to any customer who owns a dog it would be to never assume that their dog is going to be all right when strangers come to the door,” she said.

“Dogs are defensive of their home, so, if possible, put them in another room before opening the door to the postie because most dogs will try and push their way past their owner to the door.”

The dog owner received a 12-month community order of 100 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £1,200 compensation to the victim, while a destruction order was issued for the dog, the Royal Mail said.

Lizz Lloyd, health and safety director, Royal Mail, said “we are concerned to see attacks on our staff have increased this year” and urged customers “to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues”.

More from Press and Journal

The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Police and coastguard attend major incident at Keiss in the Highlands
The Flying Scotsman steam locomotive will be coming through Aberdeenshire, Image: Neil Henderson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Aberdeenshire on…
Nespresso in Union Square will be closing. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square to close
Joy Dunlop will sing a Gaelic Psalm at the national service of thanksgiving for King Charles.
Argyll Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop to sing for King Charles at 'Scottish coronation'
Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers…
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fraudster Alexander Hind Picture shows; Fraudster Alexander Hind. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ponzi fraudster scammed victims out of £500,000 then fled to US
There has been a rise in dog attacks on post workers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Weekend court roll – a fatal misjudgement and a gun-toting teen
New life for tackle shop proposed.
Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o' Dee