100 MPs and lords sign letter calling for action to free jailed British-Egyptian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

100 MPs and lords sign letter calling for action to free jailed British-Egyptian

By Press Association
Sanaa Seif, the sister of writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sanaa Seif, the sister of writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A letter signed by more than 100 MPs and lords is to be submitted to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calling for fresh action to help free pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has been incarcerated in Egypt for most of the past decade.

The mother of the 40-year-old British-Egyptian writer, mathematician Laila Soueif, will lead a vigil held by Amnesty International UK as the letter is presented to the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) on Monday.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah detained
Sanaa Seif, the sister of writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

High profile politicians including Sir Peter Bottomley, Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Lord Chris Patten are among the signatories of the petition which calls for the UK to lead on a joint statement at the UN Human Rights Council and to update the FCDO’s travel advice for British visitors to Egypt.

Mr Abd El-Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news for retweeting a report in 2019 that another prisoner had died in custody.

He has been carrying out hunger strikes while in custody which he intensified at the time of the Cop27 summit in Sharm el-Sheik in November 2022, during which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raised his case with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In the letter to Mr Cleverly, the supporters of the Free Alaa campaign state: “We are writing to express our concern at the lack of progress on the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, six months on from the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“As a result, we are asking you to take the lead on a joint statement on Egypt at the UN Human Rights Council, and to update the UK’s travel advice for the country.

“You are of course aware that while the two leaders were meeting, Alaa was perilously close to death, collapsing just days later.

“Since he chose to end his hunger and water strike, he has remained imprisoned in his cell and has still not received a single visit from a consular official, despite repeated commitments to Alaa’s family from British ministers and officials that they are doing everything they can.

“Private lobbying of the Egyptian government, even at the highest levels, is yet to deliver results.

“This calls for fresh approaches that draw on traditional British strengths of international diplomacy. The Human Rights Council presents a key opportunity for the UK to lead on a joint statement.”

The letter also calls on the UK travel advice to follow that given by the US which warns that foreign nationals are not protected from “prolonged interrogations and extended detention” and its embassy is not always kept informed of their circumstances.

The protest on Monday has been timed to mark the 10th anniversary of President El-Sisi’s military coup in Egypt during which time Mr Abd El-Fattah has been imprisoned for all but a few months.

His supporters also highlight that it has been 18 months since the British embassy in Cairo has been given access to him in prison.

More from Press and Journal

Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran vehicle ferry cancelled on Monday and Tuesday
A tiny pygmy shrew enjoying life to the full (Image: Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Shrewd observations on meeting Scotland's smallest mammal
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Kieran Stephen, in green with beard, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Kathryn Wylie/DC Thomson
Hoaxer sparked armed police response after claiming killer clown attacked him with meat cleaver
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 3 1950 Picture shows; Feature image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; 03/07/1950
On This Day: What was the P and J reporting on July 3, 1950?
a drawing of the loch ness monster with a long neck
The ultimate Loch Ness Monster factfile: Everything you need to know about Nessie
Audrey Baxter, of Baxters Food Group. Image: 3x1 Group
Audrey Baxter: Keeping things fresh is key to success
The children's hearings system is unique to Scotland (Image: PSD photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona McFarlane: Scotland must get children's hearings system right for the people who really…
A Loch Ness Monster sightings chart in the shape of Nessie
When, where and how to see the Loch Ness Monster - based on 1,500…
Pure Gym's move to Elgin has been approved.
Fitness giants move into Elgin Retail Park approved but they did consider the Elgin…