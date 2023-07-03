Fans welcomed at Wimbledon on first day of tennis championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Fans welcomed at Wimbledon on first day of tennis championships

By Press Association
Tennis fans in the Wimbledon queue on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Steven Paston/PA)
Tennis fans in the Wimbledon queue on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Steven Paston/PA)

Thousands of fans have started shuffling towards the Wimbledon gates after Love Island star Kem Cetinay opened the first checkpoint for day one of the championships.

The show’s 2017 winner started a short countdown before yelling: “Let’s go” and running through an arch in Wimbledon Park.

First in the queue, Julia Barker, 47, followed the celebrity with her green queue ticket, stamped number one, alongside her husband Nicky, 54, and son Dan, 23.

Wimbledon fans
Many fans had camped out overnight ahead of the gates opening (Victoria Jones/PA)

The family, who have lived in Ireland for more than 20 years but are originally from Latvia, have been camping out since 7.30am on Saturday.

Dan told the PA news agency: “We didn’t expect to be first.”

He said they had hoped to secure tickets for Centre Court or Court One.

“Then we realised there was nobody here,” he added.

Spectators had been warned to pack rain jackets and umbrellas to brace for scattered showers but there was sunshine and blue skies in south-west London on Monday morning.

Warnings had also been issued around potential disruption to travel as Aslef announced last month that its members will withdraw non-contractual overtime with 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators for six days from Monday.

Home fans will have six British players to cheer for on the first day of the tournament – Dan Evans, Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan, Jan Choinski, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady.

Wimbledon turf
Ground staff make final court preparations with play starting today (Steven Paston/PA

Evans has over the past couple of months criticised other British players for not playing enough tournaments, hit out at the elitist nature of the sport and claimed Emma Raducanu’s US Open win papered over the domestic cracks.

The 33-year-old will take on France’s Quentin Halys on Monday.

“I’m obviously looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s Wimbledon, it’s an amazing experience to play here and win matches here, so … my goal is to get through the first round.”

Burrage is yet to win a singles match at the All England Club but she was involved in one of the most popular stories of the tournament last year when she offered a Marks and Spencer treat to a ball boy who was feeling unwell.

The Percy Pig incident meant a disappointing first-round loss for Burrage was rather forgotten, and she is hoping it can be third time lucky on Monday when she takes on American Caty McNally.

“I played her at the US Open last year,” said Burrage. “I’ll be watching that match back. She’s a tough opponent and actually on the grass she’s going to be really dangerous. I’ll enjoy the challenge.”

Wimbledon fans
Fans queued early in the morning for the start of the championships at SW19 (Steven Paston/PA)

Swan expressed hopes that a strong performance at Wimbledon might encourage Elton John to visit SW19 to support her after she signed with Rocket Entertainment – the management company co-founded by the music superstar.

She will take on 14th seed Belinda Bencic on Monday.

“Everyone here is tough but obviously she’s an Olympic gold medallist and she’s achieved so much in her career,” said Swan.

“I was excited when I saw the draw. Court Two is the biggest court I’ve played on here so I’m really pumped for it. I back myself and I think having the home support will be a lot of fun out there.”

Wimbledon queue
Love Island star Kem Cetinay welcomed fans on Monday morning (Steven Paston/PA)

Novac Djokovic will also play his first match on Monday as he starts his bid for his 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win, the latter of which would equal Roger Federer’s record.

Clare Balding will this year succeed Sue Barker to become the BBC’s face of Wimbledon after the latter called time on 30 years of presenting national coverage from the All England Club last summer.

Former England cricketer Isa Guha will share presenting duties and has backed Balding as an “ultimate professional”.

The competition will run from Monday July 3 to Sunday July 16.

