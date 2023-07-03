New sea wall and railway station demonstrate ‘vital’ investment – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New sea wall and railway station demonstrate ‘vital’ investment – minister

By Press Association
The opening of a new railway station and completion of a sea wall show the Government is “investing in vital infrastructure”, a Cabinet minister said (Network Rail/PA)
The opening of a new railway station and completion of a sea wall show the Government is “investing in vital infrastructure”, a Cabinet minister said (Network Rail/PA)

The opening of a new railway station and completion of a sea wall show the Government is “investing in vital infrastructure”, a Cabinet minister said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper will visit the South West on Monday to attend the opening of Marsh Barton station near Exeter.

The station will be served by Great Western Railway trains running between Paignton and Exmouth.

Mr Harper will also view the new £82 million sea wall protecting the Dawlish rail route, which was completed in May.

The line was destroyed by storms in 2014, meaning services were suspended for eight weeks.

The first section of the new wall opened in September 2020.

Mr Harper said: “I am delighted to see the completion of two major projects today, delivering a Government commitment to improve a vital rail route for passengers in the South West.

“These projects demonstrate a Government that is delivering our promises, investing in vital infrastructure and improving transport connections to help grow the economy.”

Michelle Handforth, regional managing director of Network Rail’s Wales and Western region, said: “I’m delighted that we could be joined by the Secretary of State for Transport to mark the official opening of the sea wall in Dawlish.

“Working with world-leading engineers and with funding from the Government, we’ve been able to protect the railway line and town of Dawlish for generations to come.

“I’d particularly like to thank the Dawlish community for their patience and support while the construction took place close to their homes and businesses over two-and-half years.”

More from Press and Journal

Andy Murray celebrates victory in his match against James Duckworth during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday
Paul Third: Sir Andy Murray is still the poster boy for the Wimbledon faithful
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Review of Fletcher's stage show Picture shows; Alan Fletcher The Doctor Will See You Now. N/A. Supplied by Eden Court Date; Unknown
REVIEW: The Doctor Will See You Now with Alan Fletcher at Eden Court
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings
CR0043693, Callum Law, Aberdeen. David Cox, president of the Summerhill visually impaired bowlers club, who has enjoyed success at national level. Picture of David Cox. Friday, June 30th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank
Inverharroch Farm barns, which are being transformed into a heritage centre and distillery.
The Cabrach: Using Scotland's national drink for a distillery revival
Breaking news.
Pensioner murdered and woman found dead as police descend on Highland village
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months
Emergency services on Loandhu to Balmuchy road
Two cars involved in crash near Tain
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay signs two-year deal to stay at Caley Thistle