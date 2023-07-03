Fish death fears after Met Office confirms June 2023 hottest on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fish death fears after Met Office confirms June 2023 hottest on record

By Press Association
Some 72 counties saw their hottest June since records began in 1884 (James Manning/PA)
Some 72 counties saw their hottest June since records began in 1884 (James Manning/PA)

The UK could see more fish deaths than ever before if temperatures continue to rise, after the Met Office confirmed June was the hottest on record in UK history.

The average temperature for June 2023 hit 15.8C, 0.9C hotter than the joint previous record of 14.9C in 1940 and 1976, according to the forecaster’s provisional figures.

In total, 72 counties saw their hottest June since records began in 1884.

Mark Owen, Angling Trust head of fisheries, warned that the hot weather had already killed thousands of fish across the country.

Mr Owen told the PA news agency: “Where I was this morning on a canal near Birmingham, fish were caught up against a lock and you saw hundreds of seagulls picking up the dead fish, the stench was really quite amazing.

“If July is like June, if August is like June, then we will get far more fish kills than we’ve ever seen. There is a knock-on effect.

PA infographic showing warmest UK June temperatures on record
(PA Graphics)

“The fish are the visible bit because that’s what people see floating on the surface but it is also (about) what is happening to the ecosystem.”

In one case in West Yorkshire, people sat fishing have reported a stream of dead fish moving past.

Dr Andy Bray, catchment development manager at the Calder Rivers Trust, told PA: “We’ve got rivers that don’t have any shade, that are straight and that are impounded so there is very little flow. So it’s just kind of a backlog for them to just be heated up in.

“In some places, it’s like a steady stream … of upturned fish floating down the river … there are hundreds in a 30 or 40-minute period.

“This is a problem that’s going to be happening year on year as we go forward. Maybe not every year, but it’s going to be something that we’ll see again. You might even see again this summer.”

There was also an “unprecedented” number of fish deaths in June, according to John Ellis of the Canal and River Trust.

PA infographic showing most hours of sunshine in UK in June
(PA Graphics)

Mr Ellis told the BBC’s Today programme: “We’ve had more than 60 fish mortality incidents on 21 different canals up and down the UK and to put that into perspective, a typical year we may see half-a-dozen incidents.”

Mr Ellis told the BBC the increase in deaths was down to a combination of factors including high water temperatures and thunderstorms reducing the amount of oxygen in the water.

The Met Office also said the UK had had 68% of its average rainfall for June, with 52.2mm of rainfall.

Mark McCarthy, who works in the Met Office team responsible for weather and climate records, said: “It’s officially the hottest June on record for the UK, for mean temperature as well as average maximum and minimum temperature.

“June started with a good deal of high pressure and temperatures initially around average for many, but once that subsided, warm, humid air began to influence temperatures, with 32.2C the highest temperatures reached.

“What’s striking is the persistent warmth for much of the month, with temperatures widely into the mid-20s Celsius for many and even into the low 30s at times.”

