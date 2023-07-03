It was well known ‘slippery’ Kevin Spacey was up to no good, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

It was well known ‘slippery’ Kevin Spacey was up to no good, court hears

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey is a two-time Academy Award winner (PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey is a two-time Academy Award winner (PA)

An alleged victim of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey claimed good-looking young men were warned about the “slippery” Hollywood star as it was “well known he was up to no good”, a court has heard.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court were shown footage of a police interview in which the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said it was like the Hollywood star “thought he could groom me”.

The witness described Spacey as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person” and referenced his serial killer character in the film Seven, saying: “He’s a bit like that, a bit creepy.”

The 63-year-old defendant has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

In the video played to the jury on Monday, the man said Spacey told him he could introduce him to A-list stars.

Detailing an incident where he fought back against one of the alleged assaults, the witness said the actor replied: “That’s such a turn on to me. You’re such a man.”

In the police interview, the man told the officer about an incident in which he drove Spacey to a “lavish” showbiz party in the early 2000s.

Describing what he said happened to him, the man said: “He grabbed me so hard I almost came off the road.

“He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt.

“I pushed him against the door and said, ‘Don’t do that again or I will knock you out’.”

The man told the officer that young, good-looking men were warned about the actor’s behaviour, and said people would tell them “you better be careful”.

“It was well known he was up to no good,” the witness added.

Kevin Spacey court case
The witness said young good-looking men were warned about Spacey (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said he was “disgusted” Spacey had touched him, and denied being excited by it when questioned by the actor’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs KC.

The witness also dismissed Mr Gibbs’s question over whether the incidents made him question his sexuality – describing it as a “ridiculous question”.

The man told police that the actor became “very friendly” and started to grab him on several occasions, and the alleged victim told him to stop.

“He would try to grope me and try to grab me and make me feel very uncomfortable,” the witness said.

He added: “He sort of left me and didn’t say anything. He would just laugh it off and change the subject.”

The man said he could now no longer watch any of his films or TV programmes, including Netflix show House Of Cards.

He said in his police interview: “I can’t stand watching the man. It makes me feel sick.”

The man told the officer Spacey was “pretending to be nice” but was a “predator” who was “aggressive”.

He added: “He was obviously very messed up with his sexuality.”

Asked by Mr Gibbs if he thought the actor’s advances were “naughty”, the complainant said: “It wasn’t naughty, it was disgusting.”

“And also nice?” asked Mr Gibbs.

“Not nice at all,” the witness replied.

Continuing his cross-examination of the alleged victim, Mr Gibbs began to ask: “Didn’t what happened between you…”

The man interjected: “Nothing happened between us – he assaulted me.”

He told the jury he “totally 100, one million per cent did not” have any feelings towards Spacey.

“Did what happened lead you to question your own sexuality?” Mr Gibbs asked.

“Not at all. Ridiculous question,” the witness responded.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

