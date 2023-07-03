Ex-Marine admits planting ‘fake bomb’ outside barrister’s office for cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Marine admits planting ‘fake bomb’ outside barrister’s office for cash

By Press Association
The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A former Royal Marine has admitted planting a fake bomb outside a senior barrister’s chambers, telling jurors he would “do anything” to get cash.

Michael Broddle, 46, has accepted he placed two devices around Gray’s Inn in London on September 14 2021.

But he denied he had an issue with the alleged target Andrew Sutcliffe KC, claiming he was under instruction by a “third party”.

The prosecution allege businessman Jonathan Nuttall was behind a campaign against Mr Sutcliffe and his colleague Anne Jeavons because they represented the National Crime Agency in a long-running financial wrangle.

Jonathan Nuttall arrives at the Old Bailey, in central London
Jonathan Nuttall arrives at the Old Bailey, in central London (Lucy North/PA)

It is claimed Nuttall, 50, recruited his driver, Michael Sode, 58, to act as a “middleman” with Broddle, who in turn roped in his sons Charlie, 18, and Joshua, 20.

Jurors have heard one of the devices at Gray’s Inn was “potentially viable” and the other, which was left outside Mr Sutcliffe’s chambers, spewed smoke for “maximum alarm”.

It was accompanied by a note addressed to Sooty – Mr Sutcliffe’s old Army nickname – and contained false allegations said to have been designed to cause him professional embarrassment.

Giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial on Monday, Michael Broddle told jurors he had been instructed to carry out what he thought was a security test.

At the time, he had hoped that the job might lead to a security contract at Gray’s Inn, the heart of London’s legal district, jurors were told.

Joshua Broddle
Joshua Broddle denies conspiring to transfer criminal property (Victoria Jones/PA)

The court heard he had been told to do a “penetrative test like he used to do in the Marines” with a “fake bomb” and write a note to Mr Sutcliffe.

Broddle said that at the time he did not question the link between the security test and the lawyer, who had been the subject of a previous research.

He told jurors: “I was in financial difficulty. I would do anything to get the cash.”

Judge Simon Mayo KC asked: “You understood someone had an issue with Mr Sutcliffe and that’s why there was a note addressed to Mr Sutcliffe?”

The defendant agreed.

Charlie Broddle
Charlie Broddle outside the Old Bailey where he is accused of a conspiracy to plant explosive devices targeted at lawyers (Victoria Jones/PA)

The judge said: “What about the suggestion the content of the note had been dictated to you. You wrote it without adding anything to it?”

Broddle replied: “That’s true. I had no problem with Mr Sutcliffe. I was acting on instruction.

“The Sooty part was me, I did that. The rest of it is dictated.”

Nuttall, of Romsey, Hampshire, Sode, of Deptford, south-east London, and Charlie and Joshua Broddle, from Hounslow, west London, deny two charges of conspiring with Michael Broddle to place an article with intent on or before September 14 2021.

Charlie Broddle denies possession of an explosive substance in relation to one of the devices.

Michael Broddle, Nuttall, Sode, Joshua Broddle and George Gray, 25, of Hounslow, deny conspiring to transfer criminal property.

Nuttall faces six charges and Sode two charges of failure of comply with a notice.

The Old Bailey trial continues.

