Wimbledon queue condemned by fans as ‘worst they have ever seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Wimbledon queue condemned by fans as ‘worst they have ever seen’

By Press Association
Tennis fans in the Wimbledon queue on day one (Steven Paston/PA)
Tennis fans in the Wimbledon queue on day one (Steven Paston/PA)

The Wimbledon queue has been condemned by fans as the “worst” they have ever seen, as organisers warned new arrivals that they were highly unlikely to enter the grounds.

The blue skies and sunshine present early on Monday morning disappeared as south-west London was hit by lashings of rain in the afternoon, suspending play on some courts.

Organisers advised people not to travel to join the queue just before noon.

Wimbledon tweeted: “Our grounds are set to be at capacity today, which means those already in the queue will be waiting several hours for admission. We advise people intending to queue today not to travel to Wimbledon.”

Becky Deeming, a communications and events manager from London, said she was told by a steward that delays were the result of tighter security measures because of concerns over potential protests.

Organisers had said that security arrangements at Wimbledon were boosted after climate change group Just Stop Oil disrupted the second Ashes test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship.

Ms Deeming told the PA news agency: “One of the stewards said that they were worried about protesters coming in after seeing protesters at the Ashes so they were doing extra bag searches for everyone.”

Jonny Bairstow carries Just Stop Oil protester off pitch
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 29-year-old arrived to queue at 3.45am on Monday and got into the grounds at 1.15pm.

“There was no water, nowhere to sit, it was the longest queue,” she said.

“Everyone around us had done it multiple times and they said: ‘We have never seen it like this.’

“People were getting up and leaving.”

Wimbledon queue
Tennis fans camped out overnight to join the Wimbledon queue (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said she queued for Wimbledon in 2018 and got into the grounds in a much shorter amount of time.

Ms Deeming added that it was “such a bad experience” and it would put her off queuing in the future.

Filip Reha, who flew to London from the Czech Republic for the tournament, also said he heard delays were caused by security issues.

The 30-year-old told PA he has been to Wimbledon four times, before adding: “This is the worst time I’ve seen. Normally we went here around 8am in the morning and got inside around 12.30pm.

“This time it’s terrible.”

Deterrent owl
A deterrent owl device on the turf (Steven Paston/PA)

Michelle Martin, from Sydney, told PA she has not moved in the queue since 7.30am.

“This is where we started the queue,” the IT worker said.

“It’s very frustrating and disappointing.”

Ms Martin has come to spectate at Wimbledon eight or nine times in the past, and said she has never seen the queue in such a bad way.

Her friend Naheed Tapya, from London, added: “I think it’s really poor that there’s been no information because you can’t make any informed decisions.”

Wimbledon turf
Ground staff make final court preparations before play starts on Monday (Steven Paston/PA)

Speaking about increased security, AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton told reporters: “Of course we’ve taken account of what we’ve seen elsewhere, so security has been uplifted in various places around the grounds.”

She added: “We are really confident in the measures that we’ve taken but I think, as we’ve seen at other sporting events, we can’t guarantee anything – but we’re extremely confident that the measures we’ve got in place are the right measures and we are ready to deal with something if it happens.”

She told journalists there is “100% bag search” and “selective body search” at all gates – the latter of which will be conducted “on the basis of intelligence”.

Ms Bolton also said the club is working with behavioural detection officers from the Metropolitan Police.

Wimbledon fans
Fans queued early in the morning for the start of the championships at SW19 (Steven Paston/PA)

“They’re not a new thing this year. We have them every year. So again they’re part of our operation this year and in a slightly enhanced way and maybe looking for slightly different things than they would in any other year,” she said.

Chalk dust or powder substances have been banned this year and were not listed as prohibited items in 2022, according to organisers.

Cable ties, glue, chains and padlocks are also listed as banned items.

The website makes it clear that visitors with any banned item “may be refused entry or ejected from the grounds” and any items surrendered as a condition of entry cannot be reclaimed.

Spectators were urged to pack raincoats and umbrellas and brace for scattered showers.

Warnings had also been issued around potential disruption to travel as Aslef said last month its members would withdraw non-contractual overtime with 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators for six days from Monday.

Home fans have six British players to cheer for on the first day of the tournament – Dan Evans, Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan, Jan Choinski, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady.

The competition will run until July 16.

More from Press and Journal

Joel Valentine, owner of Aberdeen Swimming Academy, is hoping to open a new swimming pool in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen £250,000 swimming pool plans revealed
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about SNP motorhome'
Margaret and Charlie McNicol celebrate 60th anniversary at Jesmond Care Home
From Diamond Street to diamond anniversary: Aberdeen couple celebrate 60 years of marriage
Offshore worker using rope access for piping inspection. Image: Shutterstock
HSE documents lay bare ‘alarming’ safety failings in North Sea
General Manager Raffaele Monda and Head Chef Rafael Pacheco with pupils
Aberdeen primary school pupils' meal to be served up at Tony Macaroni
Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles. The player insists he was standing his ground and that it was not a punch.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay defends 'role model' Ross Tokely following friendly match clash
The much-anticipated concert on Sunday night was cancelled. Image: Shutterstock
Rag'n'Bone Man: Efforts being made to bring singer back to Inverness after cancelled concert
Alison Stuart (NESCAN hub manager), Bryan Snelling (chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre), Steph McCann (fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre) and Maggie Hepburn (chief executive officer of ACVO)
Aberdeen Science Centre hitting the road with climate change exhibit
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. New road markings are being trialled across the west Highlands to reduce accidents and improve safety for motorcyclists. Picture shows; Prime road markings in the Highlands. Highlands. Supplied by Transport Scotland Date; Unknown
New road markings trialled in the Highlands after major study shows reduction in motorcycle…
The new Ross County away kits were launched on Monday. Modelling the attire from left are: Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Josh Reid, who all joined the club this summer. Image: Ross County FC
Fans react as Ross County's change kit colour switch is likened to Hearts