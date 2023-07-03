Band of Builders complete extension for bricklayer who suffered brain aneurysm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Band of Builders complete extension for bricklayer who suffered brain aneurysm

By Press Association
Volunteers helped create space for a ground-floor bedroom and wet room for Luke and a bedroom for a specialist live-in carer (Band of Builders/ PA)
A trainee bricklayer who suffered a catastrophic brain aneurysm when he was 17 is a step closer to returning to the family home after a construction charity completed an extension for him.

Luke Goold-Hannatt, now aged 21, of Woodbridge, Suffolk was left with profound disabilities and requires constant care after the arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in January 2020.

He is able to move one leg and one of his arms, and although he cannot speak, he communicates by blinking and raising his eyebrows as well as using an alphabet chart to spell out words.

Luke Goold-Hannatt with his family. (Band of Builders/ PA)
His parents, David Hannatt and Karen Goold, were fundraising for the estimated £100,000 needed for extensive renovations to their home when the Band of Builders group stepped in.

The charity completes practical projects to help members of the UK construction industry, their families and their dependants who are faced with life-changing or limiting circumstances.

More than 70 tradespeople from across the UK answered the call to build the extension in four weeks so that there was room for a ground-floor bedroom and wet room for Luke and a bedroom for a specialist live-in carer.

Some of those involved gathered at the family home on Saturday for a handover ceremony.

Luke told the gathered crowd: “I just want to say thank you so much to every single person who helped to build me my new home – and how happy I am that I will be back with my family again.

“I’ve missed them all so much.

“You’re all amazing and I’ll never forget what you’ve done for me.”

Luke Goold-Hannatt with some of the team who helped with the extension. (Band of Builders/ PA)
Now that the extension is complete, specialist equipment will be installed in the next few weeks.

Once the equipment is in place, Luke will be able to return home and be reunited with his family under one roof for the first time in more than three years. This is due to happen by September.

Luke has been receiving specialist neurological care at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre The Chantry in Ipswich since last year.

Band of Builders operations director Tony Steel said: “Our corporate sponsors have been amazing in supporting Luke’s project by generously donating time and materials – which we simply couldn’t have done without.

“We are also grateful that the local community came out in force to support the project to get Luke home, and the generosity of all those businesses that supplied food to keep our volunteers fed was incredible.

Luke Goold-Hannatt is hoping to be reunited under one roof with his family by September, once specialist equipment has been moved into the new extension. (Band of Builders/ PA)
“Everyone has been on a mission to get Luke home and back where he belongs: with his family.

“Three years has been a long time to be separated from his parents and younger brother and sister – and it has been especially hard for them because they had to endure all the restrictions around Covid, which meant they weren’t able to spend precious time with Luke.

“Band of Builders answered the call when the family put out an appeal to get Luke home before Christmas this year.

“And in a few short weeks, their Christmas wish will come true.”

