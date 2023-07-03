Police unit recovers £1m of stolen cars and parts in a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police unit recovers £1m of stolen cars and parts in a week

By Press Association
A high-end car recovered by Essex Police’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (Essex Police/ PA)
A high-end car recovered by Essex Police’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (Essex Police/ PA)

A specialist police unit recovered £1 million of stolen cars and parts in “one of its most successful weeks”, including a Rolls Royce and a Bentley.

Essex Police said its Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit identified a haul of complete stolen vehicles and the remains of others known to be stolen, among them several Range Rovers and BMWs.

In recent months, they have also located and recovered a range of Ferraris and Aston Martins, and a Rolls Royce Cullinan that was worth more than £360,000 alone.

The force said the latest seizures, last week, take the unit’s total value of vehicles recovered in 2023 to £12 million, and officers will examine the vehicles for intelligence to hunt down other missing cars.

The unit recovered or identified a record 626 stolen vehicles or parts of stolen vehicles in 2022 – a 30% increase on 2021.

Once a car is taken, thieves may look to quickly sell it on – even for way under the market value – strip it for parts, or ship either the whole car or parts of the car to areas including the Middle East and Africa.

A Rolls Royce recovered by Essex Police's Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit. (Essex Police/ PA)
A Rolls Royce recovered by Essex Police’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (Essex Police/ PA)

There, the vehicles can be sold for two or three times more than they would cost in the UK and the parts market is vast in these distant countries, police said.

Thieves or handlers of the stolen vehicles may also obtain false or cloned identities, then sell the vehicles on to unsuspecting members of the public in the UK or distribute them to other criminals.

Pc Paul Gerrish said: “Every year, we track down more stolen vehicles and as we do, we build up a bigger and better intelligence picture.

“Our work is dedicated to the disruption of organised criminal gangs and we make sure car thieves are never comfortable in Essex.

“We aim to make this a hostile county for car thieves to operate in.

“Our work stretches beyond recovering individual stolen cars and encompasses the wider network of criminality behind each theft.”

A Ferrari recovered by Essex Police's Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit. (Essex Police/ PA)
A Ferrari recovered by Essex Police’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (Essex Police/ PA)

The team has dismantled 15 “chop shops” – the places stolen cars are stripped of their parts – so far this year.

This year they have also intercepted almost 50 shipping containers, all full of stolen vehicles and parts, destined to leave the country.

Last month, three men were arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of £640,000 worth of stolen vehicles following the team’s work.

The operation, which was intelligence-led, saw officers attend a unit at an industrial estate in Canvey Island on May 24.

During a search of the unit, officers found vehicles which had been reported as stolen from London, Surrey, Thames Valley and Essex.

Three men – all aged in their 20s – were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and bailed until August while an investigation continues.

More from Press and Journal

South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
Some young people don't perform as well in exams as others - but it doesn't mean they are unintelligent (Image: Lois GoBe/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Charity with vision to build Scotland's first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The family of a disabled woman whose carer repeatedly stole from her while she was in hospital and suffering from dementia have said the woman was left ?heartbroken and stunned? at the betrayal Picture shows; Sarah Littlejohn stole more than ?6,000 from then 89-year-old Elsie Stephen while she was not only acting as her carer but in a relationship with the pensioner?s nephew. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Elsie)/Facebook (Littlejohn) Date; Unknown
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust
Action pics from Scotland v United Arab Emirates in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition. Matthew Cross. CR0037373 14/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash
Lewis Capaldi sings at Dundee's Big Weekend this year. The singer said he will take a break because of mental health issues. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'He gives people hope': Aberdeen mental health advocates speak out on Lewis Capaldi
Saosan Ghozlan, left, and Ahmad Al Mahamid leave Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson
Husband and wife who had indecent images of children spared jail