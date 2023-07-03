Lord Chancellor asks Parole Board to reconsider Colin Pitchfork release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lord Chancellor asks Parole Board to reconsider Colin Pitchfork release

By Press Association
Colin Pitchfork, who raped and killed two schoolgirls (PA)
Colin Pitchfork, who raped and killed two schoolgirls (PA)

Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to allow double child killer Colin Pitchfork to be released from prison, the Ministry of Justice said.

The Parole Board ruled last month that Pitchfork, jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in the 1980s, could be freed.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and was released in September 2021.

Schoolgirl Dawn Ashworth
Schoolgirl Dawn Ashworth was killed by Pitchfork (PA)

Pitchfork was back behind bars two months later for breaching the licence conditions of his release.

The Justice Secretary’s intervention comes after Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa wrote to Mr Chalk asking him to challenge the parole decision, describing it as “simply unthinkable”.

The Ministry of Justice had previously said it would look “very carefully” at the move, while a source there described it as “deeply worrying”.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Chalk said it was “vital” that dangerous offenders were kept behind bars.

He said: “My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.

“My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.

“It is absolutely vital that every lawful step is taken to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.”

The last time Pitchfork was released in 2021, he was recalled to prison for approaching a lone female while litter picking.

Colin Pitchfork release
Colin Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986 (PA)

But a Parole Board panel ruled that the decision to recall him to custody was flawed and that there was no evidence he was pretending to pick litter when he approached her.

In its ruling, the panel said Pitchfork’s behaviour for almost all his time in prison had not caused any concern and that it was no longer necessary for him to be locked up for the public’s safety.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said previously: “Protecting the public is our number one priority, however our sole focus in law is risk, not punishment, and must be based on evidence.

“This case is eligible for reconsideration if any party thinks the decision is irrational or unfair.”

They have been approached for further comment.

More from Press and Journal

The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?
Aberdeen's P&J Live team collection their award in London for being the most versatile venue in the UK. Image: P&J Live.
Aberdeen's P&J Live wins award for 'most versatile' UK venue
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
Some young people don't perform as well in exams as others - but it doesn't mean they are unintelligent (Image: Lois GoBe/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Charity with vision to build Scotland's first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The family of a disabled woman whose carer repeatedly stole from her while she was in hospital and suffering from dementia have said the woman was left ?heartbroken and stunned? at the betrayal Picture shows; Sarah Littlejohn stole more than ?6,000 from then 89-year-old Elsie Stephen while she was not only acting as her carer but in a relationship with the pensioner?s nephew. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Elsie)/Facebook (Littlejohn) Date; Unknown
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust
Action pics from Scotland v United Arab Emirates in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition. Matthew Cross. CR0037373 14/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash