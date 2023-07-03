Two arrested over north London double murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two arrested over north London double murder

By Press Association
Forensic officers in Elthorne Road, Islington, after a man and a teenager were stabbed to death (Lucy North/PA)
Detectives have arrested two males suspects over a double murder in north London in which 15-year-old Leonardo Reid and a 23-year-old man were killed.

The pair – aged 27 and 17 – were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and are in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to Elthorne Road, Archway, to reports of a stabbing and Leonardo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old, who has not yet been named, died in hospital.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was later released with no further action.

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a “commotion” broke out late on Thursday.

Elthorne Road stabbing
A forensic tent has been put up near Turpin Way where locals described seeing a large street party (Lucy North/PA)

Police said in a statement on Friday that they believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

