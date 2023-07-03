Two arrested over north London double murder

Detectives have arrested two males suspects over a double murder in north London in which 15-year-old Leonardo Reid and a 23-year-old man were killed.

The pair – aged 27 and 17 – were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and are in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to Elthorne Road, Archway, to reports of a stabbing and Leonardo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old, who has not yet been named, died in hospital.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was later released with no further action.

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a “commotion” broke out late on Thursday.

A forensic tent has been put up near Turpin Way where locals described seeing a large street party (Lucy North/PA)

Police said in a statement on Friday that they believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.