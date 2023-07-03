Senior doctor calling for Stormont return amid warning of ‘huge stress’ on staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior doctor calling for Stormont return amid warning of ‘huge stress’ on staff

By Press Association
Dr Alan Stout, deputy chair of the BMA in Northern Ireland, believes ministers are needed to take decisions (BMA/PA)
Dr Alan Stout, deputy chair of the BMA in Northern Ireland, believes ministers are needed to take decisions (BMA/PA)

A senior doctor will tell colleagues the Stormont Assembly must return as soon as possible as the health service comes under increasing pressure.

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has been in flux for more than a year amid DUP protest action around post-Brexit arrangements.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is pressing the UK Government for action before his party will return to the Assembly.

Northern Ireland council elections
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson 

In the absence of local ministers, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is setting the 2023-24 budget while senior civil servants are running the Stormont departments with limited decision-making powers.

Dr Alan Stout believes devolved government must return to address significant issues facing doctors and patients.

Addressing the British Medical Association’s (BMA) annual representative meeting in Liverpool on Tuesday, Dr Stout will say ministers are needed to take decisions.

The BMA NI council deputy chair will outline a “long list” of issues facing the health service in Northern Ireland.

He will say that without a functioning government for the last year the health service is under more pressure than it has ever been with huge emergency department waits, an inability to discharge patients once they are in hospital and waiting lists that now stretch many years.

“The stress on our workforce is huge, and not only are we being held responsible on the front line, but also often accountable as well in the absence of any politicians. It is utterly disgraceful,” he will say.

“To add to this, we have a close neighbour, a European neighbour, that is pushing very hard on transformed healthcare and is targeting significant increases in their doctor numbers with very much better terms and conditions than we have.

“Without a plan to retain doctors working in Northern Ireland there is a risk right now, and we already see it in many of our border services, but also a risk for the foreseeable future that we will lose more and more doctors to our nearest neighbour.”

Dr Stout said the absence of the Stormont Executive head led to a “catastrophic budget threatening all services in Northern Ireland”.

“Every department is facing cuts of between 5 and 10%, every branch of practice will be affected,” he said.

“Alarmingly we have been told there is no money available for any pay award for any member of healthcare staff this year.

“This at the time of sky-high inflation and huge cost of living pressures.

“This is devastating for our doctors. Members across Northern Ireland are pressing us to take more radical action. At our recent junior doctor events we got the message loud and clear that any incoming government has to fix pay, a view that is shared across the profession.

“We have written to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and our local party leaders to underscore this; just like their colleagues across the rest of the UK, doctors in Northern Ireland need and deserve a pay rise this year.”

