What the papers say – July 4

By Press Association
Banks feature heavily on the fronts (Peter Byrne/PA)
Banks feature heavily on the fronts (Peter Byrne/PA)

The cost of fuel and a call for a royal commission into the NHS lead the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror report an investigation has found motorists paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year due to increased margins.

The Times says former health secretary Sajid Javid has called for a royal commission into the NHS, warning the health service is “unsustainable” in its current form.

The Daily Mail says banks are facing a Treasury probe into claims they are closing customers’ accounts due to their views on controversial topics, while the Financial Times reports the financial watchdog is set to grill banking chiefs on accusations of profiteering on rates.

Labour is considering plans to place more graduate teachers in nurseries, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express cites a senior Tory source who says the Treasury has blocked tougher immigration rules.

Metro says last month was officially the hottest June on record.

The i reports two-thirds of the public want a cap on supermarket prices in order to prevent food inflation.

A racial slur was included on a government document that guides doctors on how to assess benefits claims, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says poor diets are leading to shrinking brains.

