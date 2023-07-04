New Meta app Threads ‘first credible threat’ to Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New Meta app Threads ‘first credible threat’ to Twitter

By Press Association
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg lead rival tech giants (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg lead rival tech giants (Alamy/PA)

Facebook owner Meta’s latest social media app Threads is the “first credible threat” to Twitter, according to a leading tech expert.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and industry analyst, said Twitter users were crying out for a more satisfying platform after being left unhappy with changes following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Threads, described as a “text-based conversation app”, will be linked to fellow Meta social media site Instagram and is due to go live on Thursday.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Mr Musk, who bought Twitter in October, has overseen several major alterations to the user experience, most notably the monetisation of being “verified”.

A temporary limit on the number of posts allowed to be read – originally set at 600 for non-verified users – was also introduced on Saturday.

Mr Navarra told the PA news agency: “I think that Threads is the first real, credible threat to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“Users of Twitter are desperately looking for an exit from the platform to escape, and the existing options of rivals are fairly limited.

“They all have the same big problem, which is you have to start from zero – it’s a network that is completely new. One of the biggest benefits for Meta is that it’s building off the back of Instagram, where people are familiar and can also kickstart their following because it ties into the same social graph.”

Mr Navarra said the similar style of interface set to be used by Threads, shared in the announcement via screenshots, was a “strategic and intentional decision” by Meta, as it aimed to create a platform with “as little friction as possible”.

The new app is the latest chapter in the rivalry between Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and Mr Musk.

Last month the pair – two of the world’s most high-profile billionaires – agreed to take each other on in a cage fight in an exchange that went viral on social media.

The announcement of the new app comes after Twitter said TweetDeck, which allows users to manage multiple feeds and searches, will in 30 days only be accessible to verified users.

Mr Navarra said that while the appetite for change exists among users, he warned it would be weighed up against mixed public opinions on Meta.

The company was fined 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) in May over the transfer of data from European users to US servers.

“Meta and Instagram comes with baggage, a bad name and bad press. People are very wary and sceptical of anything [Meta owner] Mark Zuckerberg does,” Mr Navarra said.

He added that a retaliation from Musk to the Threads launch was very possible given his “tendency to be quite petulant and petty”.

