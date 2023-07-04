King and Queen celebrate NHS’ 75th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and Queen celebrate NHS’ 75th birthday

By Press Association
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet staff and patients during a visit to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet staff and patients during a visit to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Queen joked she “shared a birthday” with the National Health Service as she celebrated the institution’s 75th milestone with the King.

Charles and Camilla toured the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh meeting dozens of medical staff, patients and the public to mark the anniversary.

The NHS – the world’s best-known health system – came into being on July 5 1948.

Queen Camilla speaks with patients
Queen Camilla met with patients and staff during a visit to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

It was launched by then health secretary Aneurin Bevan at Park Hospital in Manchester – today known as Trafford General Hospital.

When the Queen chatted to a group of elderly patients, she commented about the NHS’ anniversary: “I’m 75, I’m the same age as the NHS – we share a birthday.”

Nearby the King also spoke to some of the Infirmary’s oldest patients and quipped about his age – 74.

He said: “You get to the age I am, things don’t work as well as they used to,” before joining his wife to cut an NHS birthday cake.

King and Queen cut cake
Charles and Camilla celebrated the NHS’ milestone by cutting a 75th birthday cake (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King and his wife were given a cradle-to-the-grave tour of the hospital, meeting maternity staff from midwives to obstetricians, before they chatted to those caring for patients coming towards the end of their lives.

In the hospital’s reception, a huge crowd was waiting to see the King and Queen after word got around they were visiting.

Camilla stopped to talk to doctors Zack Hassan, 28, and Robert Cronshaw, 29.

Dr Hassan, who when not working on the wards hosts the Healthy Discussions podcast, said: “She said to us, ‘doctors are looking younger every year’ and that’s something I hear from my patients.”

