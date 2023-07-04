Wimbledon organisers ‘not complacent about high risk of protest’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Wimbledon organisers ‘not complacent about high risk of protest’

By Press Association
Wimbledon organisers have said there is a high risk of protest (Steven Paston/PA)
Wimbledon organisers have said there is a high risk of protest (Steven Paston/PA)

Wimbledon organisers have insisted they are not complacent about the “high” risk of protest at the tournament.

Operations director of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) Michelle Dite told reporters that “nothing happened” on the first day of the championships in relation to protests and the AELTC received “no intelligence”.

When asked whether there might be greater chance of disruption on Tuesday, she told reporters: “I think generally it’s high risk full stop.”

She added: “We are not complacent any day. Every day is like day one.”

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton told reporters on Monday that security arrangements had been boosted at Wimbledon after climate change group Just Stop Oil (JSO) disrupted the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship.

Increased measures included a “100% bag search” and “selective body search” at all gates – the latter of which will be conducted “on the basis of intelligence”.

These checks were blamed for causing delays and standstills in the queue on day one, with some spectators who had visited Wimbledon in previous years calling it the “worst” they have ever seen.

Jonny Bairstow removing JSO protester from pitch
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removing a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test match (Mike Egerston/PA)

The AELTC apologised on Monday for the delays caused by extra security and Ms Dite reiterated the apology on the second day of the tournament, insisting organisers are “confident” the queue will not descend into similar chaos.

“We are confident having reflected on what happened yesterday,” she said. “We are sorry that there were a number of people that were in that queue for a long time.”

Asked if any changes have been made, she said the club has reallocated resources to different places, re-briefed people managing the queue and ensured staff and/or volunteers will be keeping queuers updated with wait times.

