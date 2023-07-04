Plastic debris in the Mediterranean ‘most dangerous for threatened seabirds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Plastic debris in the Mediterranean ‘most dangerous for threatened seabirds’

By Press Association
Northern Fulmars are among those species at risk of ingesting or being entangled in plastic pollution in the sea (Bethany Clark/BirdLife International)
Northern Fulmars are among those species at risk of ingesting or being entangled in plastic pollution in the sea (Bethany Clark/BirdLife International)

The Mediterranean and Black seas are among the most dangerous areas for threatened seabirds where they are at the greatest risk of ingesting or being entangled in plastic pollution, research suggests.

An international study has found that a quarter of all plastic exposure risk occurs in the high seas – areas that are not part of the territorial sea – which also includes the north-east Pacific, South Atlantic, and the south-west Indian waters.

The researchers said they found this risk to be “disproportionately high” for threatened seabird species who often travel long distances for food as well as migration.

Outside the high waters, they said plastic exposure risk was also highest in areas of the sea under the territorial ownership of the US, the UK, and Japan, also known as Exclusive Economic Zones.

The study, published in the journal Nature, is based on the tracking data from 77 species of petrel, a group of migratory seabirds including the Northern Fulmar, the European Storm Petrel, and the critically endangered Newell’s Shearwater.

The researchers said remote areas, such as the middle of the ocean, can accumulate plastic debris as a result of large systems of rotating ocean currents known as gyres.

Lizzie Pearmain, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology and the British Antarctic Survey, and joint corresponding author of the study, said: “Ocean currents cause big swirling collections of plastic rubbish to accumulate far from land, way out of sight and beyond the jurisdiction of any one country.

“We found that many species of petrel spend considerable amounts of time feeding around these mid-ocean gyres, which puts them at high risk of ingesting plastic debris.”

Seabirds can mistake small plastic pieces for food, or ingest plastic that has already been eaten by prey, causing injury, poisoning and starvation.

Some often end up entangled in plastic while looking for food.

Petrels are particularly vulnerable because they cannot regurgitate the plastic easily, the scientists said.

Ms Pearmain said: “When petrels eat plastic, it can get stuck in their stomachs and be fed to their chicks.

“This leaves less space for food, and can cause internal injuries or release toxins.”

For the study, the researchers assessed the movements of more than 7,000 individual seabirds – including shearwaters, fulmars, and prions – to create maps of plastic concentration across the oceans worldwide.

Study co-author Dr Maria Dias, a researcher at the Centre for Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Changes at the University of Lisbon, said: “The data allows us to conclude that the risk is not uniformly distributed, as a result of the accumulation of plastic in areas where ocean current and tides favour it.

A Great Shearwater
A Great Shearwater (Bethany Clark/BirdLife International)

“When both regions overlap [high concentration of birds and plastic], the risk is much greater.”

They found that threatened species — such as Balearic shearwater, Newell’s shearwater, and Hawaiian petrels — have greater risk because of the structure of their digestive tracts.

Based on their findings, the experts said international cooperation is essential to address the issue.

Dr Bethany Clark, seabird science officer at BirdLife International and joint corresponding author of the study, said: “Many petrel species risk exposure to plastic in the waters of several countries and the high seas during their migrations.

“Due to ocean currents, this plastic debris often ends up far away from its original source.”

European Storm Petre on the water
The study is based on tracking data from 77 different species including the European Storm Petrel (AGAMI Photo Agency / Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Commenting on the study, Dr Louise Gentle, a wildlife conservation expert in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: “This is a very timely study, highlighting the need for global goals such as Nature Positive where organisations pledge to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

“Plastic ingestion or entanglement can be lethal.

“This study demonstrates that certain species are more susceptible to plastic pollution than others, due to their ecology, feeding behaviours and movements.

“The study used tracking devices to identify areas where the seabirds are foraging and see if these coincide with areas of high plastic pollution such as the Mediterranean sea or gyres, where debris accumulates.

“Microplastics have been found in every single species that I have looked for them, from bats to badgers to barn owls.”

More from Press and Journal

Sun Dancer in Nairn was voted Scottish Restaurant of the Year. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Hospitality businesses win big at Scottish Restaurant Awards
The Voyageur Spirit FPSO.
Greater Buchan Area: £700 million-plus North Sea project takes big step forward
Inver Inn, near Tain, is up for sale at offers over £310,000. Image: ASG Commercial
NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000
New Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) chairman Terry Allan
'Families are in crisis', new Aberdeen autism group chief says
Mortages
Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more
Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'