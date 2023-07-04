Showers halt play at Wimbledon on Tuesday but better weather to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Showers halt play at Wimbledon on Tuesday but better weather to come

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales under an umbrella with Deborah Jevans before rain stops play in the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA)
The Princess of Wales under an umbrella with Deborah Jevans before rain stops play in the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA)

The Princess of Wales took shelter under an umbrella as showers saw play suspended at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but tennis-goers can expect better weather later this week.

Kate watched Britain’s Katie Boulter face off against Australian Daria Saville on court 18 before showers halted play shortly after midday.

The Met Office said 20-30mm of rain could fall over a two-to-six-hour period on Tuesday as a “heavy band of rain” was due to pass over the championships at around 5pm.

Home fans were set to cheer on a host of British players but play has been suspended on all courts bar Centre Court and Court One for most of the afternoon.

Spectators nonetheless braved the deluge.

Grandparents Robin Rickman, 81, and Alexandra Rickman, 76, told the PA news agency that they have been waiting all afternoon to watch their granddaughter, a ball girl, on court, but believe they will head home “disappointed”.

The “proud” couple, from Haslemere, said the teenager had given them grounds passes for the one day as a joint birthday present.

Spectator shelters from rain at Wimbledon
A spectator shelters from the rain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The grandfather said: “We got here just in time for the rain. We had a lovely lunch and we keep hoping it will stop.

“But I think we will head for home disappointed.”

The grandmother added that they were “undaunted” by the weather.

“We are just very British and trying to stick it out,” she said.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray in action against Ryan Peniston (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Sadly I think we will have to call it a day.”

Ellie Wilson, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Wimbledon attendees should “pack a raincoat and umbrella”.

She added: “Be prepared for wet weather that may cause disruption to some matches, particularly some outdoor matches late this afternoon into this evening.”

However, those attending Wimbledon later this week can expect better weather.

“On Wednesday there’ll be some early sunshine through the morning, and some scattered out through the day, and there could be some scattered showers through the afternoon,” Ms Wilson said.

Kate at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales was applauded as she took her place in the royal box (Adam Davy/PA)

“At the moment, it is meant to be quite light and quite scattered, so there could just be one or two showers around.

“It should be a much drier day than today (Tuesday) with a bit more in the way of sunshine, and feeling a lot warmer as well, with highs around 22C.”

She added: “On Thursday, generally, a dry day again, I wouldn’t rule out the odd chance of a shower, but I think there will be less showers around than Wednesday.

“There should be some sunny spells around and temperatures … in the low 20s.

“Friday is looking pretty similar, perhaps a bit more in the way of sunshine, generally quite dry, feeling quite a lot warmer as well.

“We could see temperatures reaching into the high 20s, perhaps even reaching 30C.”

More from Press and Journal

Sun Dancer in Nairn was voted Scottish Restaurant of the Year. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Hospitality businesses win big at Scottish Restaurant Awards
The Voyageur Spirit FPSO.
Greater Buchan Area: £700 million-plus North Sea project takes big step forward
Inver Inn, near Tain, is up for sale at offers over £310,000. Image: ASG Commercial
NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000
New Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) chairman Terry Allan
'Families are in crisis', new Aberdeen autism group chief says
Mortages
Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more
Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'