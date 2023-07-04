Towering bonfire bears banner to raise money for sick girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Towering bonfire bears banner to raise money for sick girl

By Press Association
The bonfire in Larne (Liam McBurney/PA)
The bonfire in Larne (Liam McBurney/PA)

The organisers behind a towering bonfire in Co Antrim are helping fundraising efforts for a sick girl.

The bonfire in Craigyhill, Larne, reached more than 200ft high last year, which was hailed by organisers as an unofficial world record.

This year they said an attempt to have the record officiated by Guinness World Records was abandoned and the fundraising efforts were redirected to a local toddler who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Ulster bonfires
The banner on the Craigyhill bonfire (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Just Giving campaign for Pia Grace, posted by the Craigyhill Bonfire Committee, has raised more than £5,000 so far.

A banner on the giant bonfire reads “All donations to this bonfire will go to little Pia-Grace & her family”, above a link to the donation site.

The bonfire is nearing completion before being ignited on the eve of traditional July 12 celebrations.

Hundreds of bonfires are constructed in loyalist neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland every year.

Most pass off without incident, but several continue to be the source of controversy.

Ulster bonfires
The bonfire towers over surrounding homes (Liam McBurney/PA)

In previous years there have been complaints from nationalist and cross-community politicians about their images being placed on the fires.

The Eleventh Night is the busiest date for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service which usually deals with hundreds of calls related to the towering pyres.

The size and proximity to houses of the Craigyhill bonfire meant nearby properties last year had their windows boarded up and were hosed down to protect against the heat.

Last year a man died after falling from a separate bonfire in Larne, in the Antiville estate.

Another bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, has garnered attention online for being topped with a white boat.

Ulster bonfires
The Moygashel bonfire (Liam McBurney/PA)

The bonfire also features a banner reading “Moygashel says ‘No’ to Irish sea border”, referring to the unionist and loyalist communities’ opposition to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of the Twelfth of July – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The battle at the Boyne river, north of Dublin, saw King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British crown.

