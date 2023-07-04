Post Office head of legal services apologises to inquiry for racist document

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Post Office head of legal services apologises to inquiry for racist document

By Press Association
The Post Office’s head of legal services has apologised to the Horizon IT scandal inquiry after a document using racist terms was circulated among staff as recently as 2019 (PA)
The Post Office’s head of legal services has apologised to the Horizon IT scandal inquiry after a document using racist terms was circulated among staff as recently as 2019 (PA)

The Post Office’s head of legal services has apologised to the Horizon IT scandal inquiry after a document which used racist terms to describe wrongly convicted subpostmasters was circulated among staff as recently as 2019.

Group general counsel for Post Office Limited (POL), Ben Foat, told the inquiry lawyers have since identified 23 occasions the “unacceptable” document was sent among POL’s security team between 2012 and May 2019.

Counsel to the inquiry, Jason Beer KC, described the surfacing of the document, in which some subpostmasters (SPMs) were referred to as “negroid types”, as “a scandal, within a scandal, within a scandal”.

The document was a guide for fraud investigators, who were asked to group suspects based on racial features for staff from the colonial era of the 1800s which refers to people of African descent.

Before the hearing, the inquiry’s chairman, Sir Wyn Williams, announced he would be producing an interim report “before Parliament rises on July 20” regarding compensation for those wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 SPMs were prosecuted based on information from the accounting system, which saw workers wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting.

However, in December 2019 a High Court judge ruled that the system contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were in fact caused by it.

Since then many SPMs have had criminal convictions overturned.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Foat said the document which used racist language was not identified as relevant when the inquiry requested documents in February and August last year, and was therefore not disclosed.

The guide was instead disclosed to SPM supporter Eleanor Shaikh following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request earlier this year.

Mr Foat added that he recognised “that there are a number of areas where we have fallen short” in terms of disclosure.

The witness was taken through emails from 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2019 in which the document had been attached and sent between members of POL’s security team.

Addressing the identification codes guide, Mr Beer said to Mr Foat: “One of the things POL has said in response to this part of a scandal within a scandal, within a scandal is these are outdated documents – they are in the past.

“But as you pick away at this, you might find that by looking at the emails, in fact they were in circulation until quite recently, might we? If we get the emails.”

Mr Foat responded: “My understanding is that they are historic in nature.

“They must necessarily be so because the Post Office stopped prosecuting and has not prosecuted and that policy came in in 2019.

“I recognise the racist and unacceptable language that is contained within that document and for which I can only apologise to see that.

“That is certainly not consistent with my values, nor the current Post Office.

“I accept that is a document that clearly was in existence at that time.”

Referring to an example from 2011 in which the document was attached to an email about compliance guidance, Mr Beer interjected: “It wasn’t just in existence was it? It was being circulated and saying you must comply with its terms and if you don’t you will be picked up for non-compliance.”

Mr Foat replied: “In 2011 that appears to be the case.”

After the FOI disclosure was made, the POL said in a statement that it was a “historic document” but said the organisation did not tolerate racism “in any shape or form” and condemned the “abhorrent” language.

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Prison Museum will be the location the second season of Channel 4 drama Screw. Image: Peterhead Prison Museum.
Peterhead Prison Museum hosts film crews for second season of Channel 4 drama Screw
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves them…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5's Coastguard: Every Second Counts
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Adam McQuarrie burned down a pensioner's home Picture shows; Adam McQuarrie. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'I miss my home and I miss my garden': Woman, 82, left homeless after…
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Sass and sauce were on the menu when Karen's Diner on Tour came to…
The influence of oil and gas on Aberdeen isn't necessarily obvious on first visit, but woven into the city's heritage (Image: bartrak/Shutterstock)
Richard T Kelly: Aberdeen's complicated relationship with oil deserves to be thoroughly explored
Bonds forged between grandparent and grandchild can develop into a wonderful adult relationship (Image: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock)
Alan Grant: Please, treasure every moment possible with your grandparents
Stromness, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Holyrood 'looking forward' to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance…