Police reopen investigation and launch new probe into partygate allegations

The Metropolitan Police has reopened its investigation into potential Covid breaches during an event at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in December 2020 and has launched a new probe into a gathering in Parliament during the same month.

The force said it is reopening an investigation into potential breaches of the regulations at an event in Matthew Parker Street on December 14 2020, following assessment of new evidence that was not previously provided to officers.

Last month a video emerged of a party held at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on December 14 while Covid restrictions were in place, with footage obtained by the Sunday Mirror appearing to show Conservative staff dancing and joking about lockdown rules.

And the Met said it is opening an investigation into potential breaches of the regulations at an event on December 8 2020, after assessment of material relating to a gathering in Parliament.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has previously accused Sir Bernard Jenkin, the most senior Conservative member of the Commons Privileges Committee, of “monstrous hypocrisy” after the Guido Fawkes website reported the MP had gone to a drinks party in Parliament while Covid restrictions were in place on December 8.

The Met and Thames Valley Police will not open an investigation into potential breaches of the regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers, after assessing material referred by the Cabinet Office.

The Met said: “Based on an assessment of that material and an account provided regarding the diary entries, and also having sought some further clarification, the Met and Thames Valley Police have each assessed the events in their jurisdiction and concluded that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.”

The force said it will provide further updates “at the appropriate time”.