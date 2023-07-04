Turner watercolour Sunrise Over The Sea sells for more than £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Turner watercolour Sunrise Over The Sea sells for more than £1m

By Press Association
Turner sunrise watercolour sells for more that £1 million at auction (James Manning/PA)
JMW Turner’s watercolour Sunrise Over The Sea has passed auction estimates to sell for more than £1 million.

The “breathtakingly beautiful” piece features bold yellows, oranges and blues to capture the changing sunlight over what is thought to be Margate seaside.

It had been expected to fetch between £600,000 and £800,000 during Christie’s Old Master and British Drawings and Watercolours sale.

On Tuesday Christie’s revealed the work had been sold for a total of £1,032,200.

Harriet Drummond, international head of british drawings and watercolours at the auctioneer, said the price had reflected in part the care with which the painting had been kept.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the result for this breathtakingly beautiful watercolour by Turner, which far exceeded our pre-sale expectations and flew above the estimate,” Ms Drummond said.

Sunrise Over The Sea is believed to have been created by Turner in the later years of his celebrated career before he died in 1851 aged 76.

The artist’s earliest connection with Margate can be traced back to the 1780s, when he was a teenager, but it was from the early 1830s that he revisited the seaside on the north coast of Kent while he was researching scenes for artwork and became a regular visitor.

Sunrise Over The Sea by JMW Turner (Christie’s Images Limited 2023/PA)

The Turner Contemporary art gallery in Margate is on the site of the boarding house where he stayed during his visits.

Sunrise Over The Sea was previously owned by Turner’s landlady in Margate, Sophia Caroline Booth.

Art collector Walter Brandt, who focused on British watercolours, later acquired it.

Ms Drummond added: “The price reflects the curatorial care with which it had been looked after by the family of Walter Brandt, the importance of this notable provenance and the pervasive appeal of this subject – which evidently resonated with many collectors across continents.”

