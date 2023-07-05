Man charged with two murders over music video stabbings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with two murders over music video stabbings

By Press Association
A suspect has been charged with murder of the fatal stabbings of a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in north London (Lucy North/PA)
A suspect has been charged with murder of the fatal stabbings of a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in north London (Lucy North/PA)

Detectives investigating the deaths of a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who were killed while making a music video have charged a suspect with two counts of murder.

The two victims died after witnesses saw a fight break out among a group of around 40 people who had been filming on their phones and posing with luxury cars in Elthorne Road, Islington, north London, on Thursday June 29.

Leonardo Reid,15, who was stabbed to death on June 29.
Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed to death in north London on June 29 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Abel Chunda, 27, of Highgate Hill, Archway, north London, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of murdering Leonardo Reid, 15, and the 23-year-old who has not yet been named by police.

He has also been charged with one count of attempted murder after a 28-year-old man suffered a non life-threatening stab injury, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Witnesses described how they were kept awake as the group played the same song on repeat and filmed on their phones before a “commotion” broke out.

Leonardo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old man was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

