Include drumming in school curriculum to help autistic pupils, says Blondie star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Include drumming in school curriculum to help autistic pupils, says Blondie star

By Press Association
Clem Burke, second from right, with bandmates Matt Katz-Bohen, left, Chris Stein, second from left, and Debbie Harry (Ian West/PA)
Clem Burke, second from right, with bandmates Matt Katz-Bohen, left, Chris Stein, second from left, and Debbie Harry (Ian West/PA)

Blondie’s Clem Burke is calling for drumming to be included in the national curriculum after research found that playing as little as 90 minutes a week can improve quality of life for autistic children.

The veteran US rock and roll musician said introducing short sessions could be a “game changer at minimal cost and effort” for those who have the lifelong developmental condition, characterised by poor social skills and restricted and repetitive interests and activities.

In a study as part of the Clem Burke Drumming Project, scientists found that those who learned to drum showed better control of their emotions and fewer signs of hyperactivity, inattention and repetitive behaviours.

But experts said that while some autistic children may benefit from drumming it might not be suitable for those sensitive to noise.

Burke, who played at Glastonbury last month, said: “This landmark study is the first of its kind to show how the brain responds positively to drumming and how it can help children with autism and other social and emotional difficulties.

“Given the pressure schools are currently facing trying to deal with a huge rise in the number of children experiencing social and emotional problems and learning difficulties, adding short drumming sessions to the curriculum could be a game-changer at minimal cost and effort.”

There are more than 166,000 autistic pupils in schools in England – an 8% increase since 2020, according to figures from the Department for Education.

More than 70% of these pupils are educated in mainstream schools but a recent report by the National Autistic Society said around three-quarters of parents feel their child’s school place does not fully meet their needs.

Clem Burke on stage with Debbie Harry
Clem Burke on stage with Debbie Harry (Alamy/PA)

As part of the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal last year, those aged 16-20 with no drumming experience were given two 45-minute lessons each week for two months.

They had MRI scans before and after the sessions, while their guardians were asked by the researchers about recent behavioural difficulties.

Results showed that those who improved their drumming skills showed fewer signs of hyperactivity, inattention and repetitive behaviours and demonstrated better control of their emotions.

MRI scans revealed changes to their brain function linked to overall behaviour.

Dr Ruth Lowry, reader in exercise psychology at the University of Essex and co-author of the study, said it provided the first evidence of neurological adaptations from learning to play the drums, specifically for adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.

The team said further research is being conducted in schools around the UK to back up the initial findings and the work is being showcased at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition.

Burke said: “We at the Clem Burke Drumming Project would like to see further research and trials into the use of drum-based interventions and their potential benefit to children with inhibition-related disorders and emotional and behavioural difficulties.”

Kitty Wilcox, evidence and research officer at the National Autistic Society, said: “This research is a good starting point for further investigation into the potential benefits and positive impacts of playing music, specifically drumming, as part of the school curriculum for young autistic people.

“Autistic children, young people and adults have their own unique strengths and differences.

“Although some young autistic people may benefit from taking part in drumming at school, as suggested in this research, it might not be suitable for others, for example, an autistic pupil who might be feeling sensitive to noise.

“It’s important that every autistic child and young person gets the right support at school to make use of their strengths and interests, and meet their individual needs.

“More research is needed in order to explore how activities like drumming can form part of this support.”

More from Press and Journal

Elgin Starbucks has a new home. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson
Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight
Breaking news.
Emergency services attend two-car crash near Carrbridge
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Ross County's Victor Loturi wins first Canada cap in crucial Gold Cup victory over…
Number 59 outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage
Clem Burke, second from right, with bandmates Matt Katz-Bohen, left, Chris Stein, second from left, and Debbie Harry (Ian West/PA)
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon
Nespresso in Union Square will be closing due to the problem. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths
The entrance to Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen in 1948, just before the NHS was launched. Image: DC Thomson
NHS at 75: Hope and uncertainty in Aberdeen ahead of National Health Service launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 3 Liam Morrison Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fishing trawler Altaire arrives in Lerwick Picture shows; Fishing trawler Altaire. Lerwick. Supplied by Calum Gray /Shetland News. Copyright on this material is licensed for single use only, on your agreement to pay a fee at or above NUJ rates. Date; 04/07/2023
Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew's 30% bigger boat