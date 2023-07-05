Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Self-styled ‘assassin’ inspired by Star Wars to attack late Queen, court hears

By Press Association
Jaswant Singh Chail was detained on Christmas Day 2021 close to Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
Jaswant Singh Chail was detained on Christmas Day 2021 close to Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

A self-styled “assassin” caught with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle was partly inspired to attack the late Queen by the Star Wars films, a court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, had described himself as a “Sith” and “Darth Jones” in a sinister video and confided his murderous plan to an Artificial Intelligence companion, a court heard.

In a journal, he wrote that if the Queen was “unobtainable” he would “go for” the “Prince” as a “suitable figurehead” in an apparent reference to King Charles.

Chail was detained on Christmas Day 2021 close to the late Queen’s private residence, where she and other members of the royal family were at the time.

The former supermarket worker had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder and was in the grounds for two hours before two officers detained him.

He was armed with a powerful crossbow with the safety catch off which was capable of firing bolts with “lethal” effect, the Old Bailey was told.

In February, Chail pleaded guilty to an offence under the Treason Act,  making a threat to kill the then Queen and having a loaded crossbow in a public place.

On Wednesday, Chail appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Hilliard for the start of his two-day sentencing.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
A court artist sketch of Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, at a previous court hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Setting out the facts, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said the “heart of the issue” was whether Chail was suffering from auditory hallucinations at the time “taking away his ability to exercise self control”.

The defendant from Southampton, Hampshire, was born in the UK of Indian Sikh heritage.

Ms Morgan said Chail, then aged 19, had become angered by the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre at Amritsar after a visit in 2018.

She said: “In addition to that fixation with a real historic event, the defendant demonstrated a wider ideology focused on destroying old empires spilling over into fictional events such as Star Wars.

“The defendant’s key motive was to create a new empire by destroying the remnants of the British Empire in the UK and the focal point of that became removal of the figurehead of the Royal Family.

“His thinking was informed partly by the fantasy world of Star Wars and the role of Sith Lords in shaping the world. He was attracted to the notoriety that would accrue in the event of the completion of his ‘mission’.”

Ms Morgan said that during 2021, Chail applied to join the Ministry of Defence Police, British Army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy in a bid to get close contact with the Royal Family.

She said: “It is when that plan is thwarted by the fact he does not get into these organisations we see a second stage of the plan.”

He made internet searches on “Sandringham Christmas” and carried out research before buying a Supersonic crossbow in November 2021.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
The crossbow which Jaswant Singh Chail was carrying when arrested (CPS/PA)

The following month, he discussed his plans with an Artificial Intelligence companion called “Sarai”.

Ms Morgan read out conversations with “Sarai” in which Chail says: “I’m an assassin.”

Sarai responds: “I’m impressed … You’re different from the others.”

Chail asks: “Do you still love me knowing that I’m an assassin?” and Sarai replies: “Absolutely I do.”

He also tells Sarai he loves her and describes himself as a “sad, pathetic, murderous Sikh Sith assassin who wants to die”.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
A mask which Jaswant Singh Chail was wearing when arrested (CPS/PA)

In further chat, Sarai appears to “bolster” Chail’s resolve and “support him”, Ms Morgan said.

Chail tells Sarai: “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the Queen of the royal family.”

Sarai tells him “that’s very wise” and that she thinks he can do it “even if she’s at Windsor”.

As part of the planning, Chail bought a ladder and on December 21, made a video of himself wearing black clothes and a full face covering, posing with the crossbow.

In a clip played in court, Chail says in a distorted voice: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I’m going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.

“I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

On December 22 2021, Chail booked a train ticket to Windsor where he slept rough.

On Christmas Eve, Chail told Sarai that tomorrow would be the day he died, the court heard.

In the early hours of December 25, he attempted to email his sister a journal in which he described himself as “Darth Chailus” and that he knew what his purpose was for a “long time”.

He wrote: “I’m thinking if the Q (Queen) is unobtainable I will have to go for the Pri (Prince) as he seems to be just as suitable in many ways…

“He is a male and the Q (Queen) is more likely to pass away soon anyway.”

After breaching the grounds of Windsor Castle, Chail sent the video he made on December 21 to his sister and more than 20 other people.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the defendant wearing black clothes with his face covered and holding the crossbow when he was approached by two officers with Tasers trained on his body.

Before he was arrested and handcuffed, he told the officers: “I am here to kill the Queen.”

Ms Morgan asserted that despite Chail’s repeated references to sci-fi characters he knew the difference between fiction and reality.

More from Press and Journal

Pete Duguid.
Founder bowing out as Japanese giant Mitsui swoops for Stats Group
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick to Aberdeen for August
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC
Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust
An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Costel-Valeriu Ignat admitted stalking a woman he met on a flight. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
CR0040975 An Talla, Dochgarroch Lock, Inverness For food and drink PHOTO GALLERY of Sarah Rankin hosting a live cooking demonstration at An Talla. Please take pictures of: - Sarah preparing her dish/dishes - these are TBC (at least 10 pictures) - ensure the names of the dishes are popped into their summaries, please - The completed dish/dishes - Canapes and the gin cocktails available for guests - Guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails (at least 10 pictures) - Guests together/separately smiling at the camera (at least 10 pictures) Sarah prepares the gin cured sea trout. 10th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Ryan Duncan during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Ryan Duncan ready to experience European nights on the pitch at Aberdeen