Death of student, 20, outside club ‘senseless and avoidable’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Death of student, 20, outside club ‘senseless and avoidable’, court told

By Press Association
Olivia Burt was killed by a screen falling on her outside a Durham nightclub in 2018 (Durham County Council/PA)
Olivia Burt was killed by a screen falling on her outside a Durham nightclub in 2018 (Durham County Council/PA)

A student’s death when she was crushed by a decorative screen while queuing outside a nightclub has been called “senseless and avoidable” by prosecutors.

Olivia Burt, a 20-year-old life sciences first year student at Durham University, suffered severe head injuries outside Missoula bar in the city in February 2018.

The venue was full of student sports teams on a Wednesday night and a crowd had gathered outside, waiting to get in.

The UK’s biggest pub owners, Stonegate, is on trial at Teesside Crown Court charged with a single count of breaching health and safety legislation.

Olivia Burt court case
CCTV footage outside the club shows the growing number of students queuing, and a screen falling (Durham County Council/PA)

It was cleared of three other charges following a ruling by the judge.

The remaining charge relates to the same heavy decorative screen falling earlier on the same evening, but it was lifted back into place.

Jamie Hill KC, summarising the prosecution case brought by Durham County Council, said: “It is perhaps difficult to understand how it is that a 20-year-old woman could die in such a senseless and avoidable way.

“All she was doing was standing with her friends, waiting to get in to a club which had targeted the student population as a way of filling their venue on Wednesday nights.”

Of Ms Burt, who was from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, he said: “She was an innocent woman doing nothing wrong and who deserved to be kept safe.

“She deserved to be protected by a large organisation that had a lot of written policies.

“It had risk assessments covering just about everything, policies that were supposed to cover all reasonably foreseeable eventualities.

Durham student death
Police investigators at the scene outside the Missoula nightclub in Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But the reality is that as soon as the venue, which had become the first choice venue for students on a Wednesday night, was confronted with more customers than they could accommodate within their own set limits, all of the planning and all the risk assessments came to nought.”

Mr Hill said staff could have moved the crowd away and told them there would be a delay in getting in, but instead “they just queued them up and let the numbers swell”.

Once the screen first fell at 11.17pm that night, “it was entirely foreseeable it could go again”, which it did at around 11.48pm, killing Ms Burt.

Prashant Popat KC, defending Stonegate, described the case as a “tragedy”, adding: “It is absolutely extraordinary that a young life could be lost whilst doing something so ordinary.

“The fact that a tragedy occurred does not mean the defendant must have committed a crime.”

Mr Popat said Stonegate could not have reasonably done more and had hired Phoenix Security, “one of the best in the business”, to manage customers waiting to get in.

Judge Howard Crowson gave the jury a route to verdict, so they must be sure the decorative screen was being used as a barrier; that it was not designed to be used that way; that this caused a real risk and that risk arose from Stonegate’s activity.

If the jury is sure of those questions, then they should then consider if it is more likely than not that Stonegate took all “reasonably practical” steps to prevent it.

More from Press and Journal

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Pete Duguid.
Founder bowing out as Japanese giant Mitsui swoops for Stats Group
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick to Aberdeen for August
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC
Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust
An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Costel-Valeriu Ignat admitted stalking a woman he met on a flight. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
CR0040975 An Talla, Dochgarroch Lock, Inverness For food and drink PHOTO GALLERY of Sarah Rankin hosting a live cooking demonstration at An Talla. Please take pictures of: - Sarah preparing her dish/dishes - these are TBC (at least 10 pictures) - ensure the names of the dishes are popped into their summaries, please - The completed dish/dishes - Canapes and the gin cocktails available for guests - Guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails (at least 10 pictures) - Guests together/separately smiling at the camera (at least 10 pictures) Sarah prepares the gin cured sea trout. 10th February '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend will have free entry with the option to donate to the Raise the Roof project. Image: SNS
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City