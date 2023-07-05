Spacey grabbed man ‘like a cobra’ while making ‘hardcore comments’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spacey grabbed man ‘like a cobra’ while making ‘hardcore comments’, court told

By Press Association
Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A “very arrogant” Kevin Spacey grabbed a man “like a cobra” in a West End theatre while making hardcore comments, a court has heard.

A jury heard the Hollywood star “smelled of booze” before allegedly grabbing the complainant, who told police he responded to the actor by saying “I’m not like that”.

The man told an officer he remembered “freezing and pushing his arm away” when Spacey allegedly assaulted him, describing it as a “bizarre and horrible experience”.

He also detailed the “barrage of vile comments”, telling the officer: “Maybe he enjoyed me being uncomfortable.”

Southwark Crown Court was played footage of the police interview with the alleged victim on Wednesday, where he claimed Spacey had taken “no responsibility” for the incident, saying: “He just said ‘I’m gay’.”

Kevin Spacey
The actor is accused of sex offences against four men (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Describing the alleged assault the complainant said “he was like a cobra and grabbed with such force it was really painful” and “like a cobra coming out and getting hold”.

He continued: “It was aggressive. It wasn’t trying to be a seduction. It was angry.”

Asked about Spacey’s response, he said: “He sort of laughed” and he felt like he was “in the twilight zone”.

Detailing his first impressions of the actor, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “My opinion when he arrived was he smelled of booze. He looked dishevelled. He did not look like he had been to sleep.”

The man told the officer he was “taken aback” by the alleged crude comments made by the star, claiming: “It was very aggressive. I have never had anyone talk to me in that way.”

“It was all getting hardcore,” he said about Spacey’s alleged comments.

He continued: “This conversation went on. I was laughing but on the inside feeling very uncomfortable.

“I was feeling very shocked. It was not what I was expecting.

“I thought it would stop.”

The man told the officer the alleged comments made him “feel so low” and “it was offensive, what he was saying”.

He went on: “My first impression is that he seemed very arrogant.

“I remember he looked me up and down and looked at my crotch region.

“He did not respond to me particularly politely.”

Asked why he had come forward to police, the alleged victim said it was as if he had “allowed somebody, in a way, to denigrate me”.

He told police: “I hope he does the right thing – if he apologises then maybe I won’t want him to go to court.

“He took no responsibility for it, he just said ‘I’m gay’.

“He’s still not hearing what he did was wrong – that’s sort of spurred me on a bit.”

The complainant said he put his allegations “in a box” initially because the Oscar-winning actor was seen as a “golden boy”.

He said: “He was a huge success.

“I put it in a box and carried on with my life but he had a detrimental effect on my life and my business.

“It is like telling tales out of school, in a way.”

Spacey, 63, has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

