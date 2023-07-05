Co-defendant of alleged gunman cannot be found guilty by association, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-defendant of alleged gunman cannot be found guilty by association, jury told

By Press Association
Elle Edwards (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards (Family handout/PA)

The co-defendant of the man accused of shooting a beautician outside a pub on Christmas Eve cannot be found guilty “by association”, his barrister has said.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of killing Elle Edwards, 26, and injuring five others by opening fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

Thomas Waring, 20, is charged with assisting Chapman by helping to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting and with possessing the gun, which is alleged to have been taken to his home in Barnston, Wirral.

He chose not to give evidence in the trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Police crime scene tape surrounds the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a closing speech on Wednesday, William England, defending Waring, said: “There’s nothing cowardly about a defendant choosing not to give evidence in a criminal trial.”

He said the prosecution had failed to submit any motive as to why Waring would get involved, other than that he “hangs around” with people on an estate where there are gang members.

He said: “There’s no such offence as guilt by association in this country, yet.”

Summing up the case, Mr Justice Goose said the jury could regard the fact Waring did not give evidence as support for the prosecution case, if they felt the case was sufficiently strong that he had no reason for not giving evidence other than because he had no answer that would stand up to cross-examination.

Connor Chapman court case
The Mercedes A Class car used in the Christmas Eve shooting (Merseyside Police)

Mark Rhind KC, defending Chapman, said the gunman could be one of a number of suspects.

Speaking about the clothing worn by the shooter, he said: “In that pool of 20 or 30 or 40 suspects, all will be wearing that similar scally-type uniform.”

Jurors in the trial are expected to retire to start deliberations on Thursday. 

Chapman denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. 

He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman dispose of the car.

