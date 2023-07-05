Three arrested after two protests at Wimbledon on third day of tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three arrested after two protests at Wimbledon on third day of tournament

By Press Association
Three people have been arrested after two protests disrupted tennis at Wimbledon on the third day of the tournament (Adam Davy/PA)
Three people have been arrested after two protests disrupted tennis at Wimbledon on the third day of the tournament (Adam Davy/PA)

Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters have been arrested after two protests disrupted matches at Wimbledon on the third day of the tennis tournament.

Two men and a woman were held on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces were thrown on to Court 18.

Souvenir jigsaws are now unavailable to buy at the Wimbledon shop after the two incidents which occurred about two hours apart on Wednesday.

JSO protester carried off court 18
A Just Stop Oil protester is carried off Court 18 (Adam Davy/PA)

The protesters were named by JSO as Deborah Wilde, Simon Milner-Edwards and William John Ward.

Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, and Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician from Manchester, were arrested during the first protest just after 2pm during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

Ward, 66, a retired civil engineer from Epsom, was escorted from the court after a match between Briton Katie Boulter and Daria Saville was disrupted later in the after.

The two players helped clear the grass of the orange confetti and the scattered jigsaw pieces before play resumed.

Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear confetti from Court 18
Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear confetti from Court 18 (Adam Davy/PA)

The Metropolitan Police tweeted after the second protest: “We are aware of an incident on Court 18 whereby one male has unlawfully entered the field of play and discharged items onto the playing surface.

“He was immediately removed from the grounds and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.”

First aiders attended to the man before he was escorted from court.

Wimbledon said on Twitter after the first stoppage: “Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds.”

Spectators Kay, 63, and Cerys Galvin, 30, from Buckinghamshire called the first protest on Court 18 “horrible”.

The 63-year-old said: “I believe in trying to do stuff for climate change but not that sort of protest.

“Both players have been so disrupted because of the weather and then having that as well, it’s just horrible.”

The first protest happened as Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held talks with police and sports chiefs on how to prevent Just Stop Oil activists targeting flagship events.

Ms Braverman said after the meeting: “The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day’s play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

“This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

“The discussions I chaired at Downing Street were very productive. Sports, police and Government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind.”

The second Ashes Test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have also been affected in recent months.

Just Stop Oil protester detained by police
Just Stop Oil protesters detained by police (Jonathan Veal/PA)

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said “we can’t leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces”.

Wilde said: “I’m just an ordinary grandmother in resistance to this Government’s policy of serving us new oil and gas licences. In normal circumstances this sort of disruption would be entirely unacceptable, but these aren’t normal circumstances.

“We’ve just had the hottest June on record, breaking the previous record by nearly a whole degree! We don’t need Hawk-eye to see that our Government issuing over 100 new fossil fuel licences is a very bad line-call.

“Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war.

“This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response. I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come.”

Milner-Edwards said: “I’m here for my grandchildren and everybody else’s. I’m not prepared to let our politicians wreck everything and leave the next generation to pick up the pieces.

“The last thing I want to do is spoil people’s enjoyment of Wimbledon, but right now, on Centre Court, it’s humanity versus oil and gas – and the umpire is getting every call wrong.”

Ward said: “I don’t like making a racket, but I don’t want my grandchildren, nieces and nephews to suffer. Right now, millions of people are being forced outside of the conditions necessary to support human life.”

“I can’t let this happen. Our Government is courting disaster.

“I’ve had five meetings with my MP, Chris Grayling, and he simply doesn’t get it. He doesn’t seem to understand the warnings from the United Nations, from the International Energy Agency and from the governments’ own climate change committee.

“I have no choice but to get the message out in whatever way I can. I’m retired and want to enjoy my retirement, but I feel I have no choice but to take action. I’ve tried everything else.”

Wimbledon: Attendance on second day
(PA Graphics)

More than 10,000 fans joined the Wimbledon queue on Wednesday and organisers had warned of long waits.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said more people queued on Wednesday than Tuesday, with stewards in Wimbledon Park suggesting the longer lines were down to an improved weather forecast.

Organisers warned on Twitter that new joiners would probably have to wait “several hours” for entry with the grounds set to be at capacity.

There were 38,441 in attendance for Tuesday’s rain-affected matches, compared with 42,815 on day one of the championships.

This was down 3% from the 39,450 spectators on day two last year, and the lowest figure for the second day of Wimbledon since 2016.

The tournament is playing catch-up after 69 matches were cancelled over the course of Tuesday afternoon due to the weather.

More from Press and Journal

The Piper Alpha memorial, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Charles Haffey has never forgotten sailing into the 'sea of fire' after Piper Alpha…
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting 'pain' on striking workers by docking pay in marking…
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan…
Neil Innes and Ian Hendry on bikes and a hand holding gravel
Ride the North organiser raises concerns about 'dangerous' road conditions in Aberdeenshire
Megan Prentice has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 20, reported missing from Fraserburgh
Scarinish on Tiree.
Major cash boost for Tiree islanders' £1.2 million business unit plans
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Celtic's Callum McGregor both go for the ball in a 4-0 loss. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's home clash with champions Celtic moved to Sunday kick-off
Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke