Belfast’s Central Station to be largest transport hub on the island of Ireland

By Press Association
Translink and the Department for Infrastructure recently joined hosts and construction partner Farrans Sacyr for a traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony at the new Belfast Grand Central Station (Brian Morrison)
Translink and the Department for Infrastructure recently joined hosts and construction partner Farrans Sacyr for a traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony at the new Belfast Grand Central Station (Brian Morrison)

Belfast’s new Central Station is set to be the “largest integrated transport facility” on the island of Ireland.

The integrated transport hub, which will include bus, coach and rail links, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Wednesday saw a traditional topping out ceremony at the site.
 
The occasion was marked with a ceremonial tightening of the last bolt in the highest point of the steel structure.

Julie Harrison, permanent secretary at the Department for Infrastructure which is funding the flagship project, hailed the progress.

“The outline of the new station is already a striking addition to the city’s skyline,” she said.

“When complete, the new station will bring a host of benefits to support the local economy and bring together many aspects of how we travel more sustainably, including greener and cleaner travel by bus, rail and cycling.”

Chris Conway, CEO of Translink, which runs public transport in Northern Ireland, described reaching a key milestone.

“It is becoming evident now the facility is taking shape, just how impressive the new station will be once it is complete, and it is certainly attracting a lot of interest,” he said.

“When completed in 2025 it will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland and will contribute to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland and Belfast.”

Duane McCreadie, project director for Farrans Sacyr Joint Venture, said: “Our team, working in collaboration with our client and all partner organisations, has made excellent progress on Belfast Grand Central Station and we remain on programme as we hit the topping out milestone.”

