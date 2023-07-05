Sir Frederick Barclay having difficulties ‘arranging money’, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Frederick Barclay having difficulties ‘arranging money’, judge told

By Press Association
Sir Frederick Barclay is trying to settle a long-running fight with his ex-wife but having difficulties “arranging money”, a judge has heard (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Retired businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is trying to settle a long-running fight with his ex-wife but having difficulties “arranging money”, a judge has been told.

Sir Frederick’s “right-hand man” told Sir Jonathan Cohen on Wednesday how he was waiting for money arrive in an account.

Adviser Martin Clarke told Sir Jonathan that the situation was “very unfortunate”.

A lawyer representing Lady Hiroko Barclay said she was being told that “cheques” were “in the post”.

Barrister Stewart Leech KC, who described Mr Clarke as Sir Frederick’s “right-hand man”, told the judge: “It really has to end.”

Sir Jonathan was overseeing the latest stage of a fight between Sir Frederick, 88, and Lady Barclay, who is also in her 80s, at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Sir Frederick Barclay court case
A judge has been told Lady Hiroko Barclay is involved in a dispute over money with ex-husband Sir Frederick Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In May 2021, he had ordered Sir Frederick to hand Lady Barclay lump sums totalling £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

Sir Jonathan, who has heard that the money has yet to be paid, said then that Sir Frederick had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during the litigation.

The judge had been told on Tuesday that the pair had been “trying to resolve the matter” and needed more time.

He was told on Wednesday that money had yet to be handed to Lady Barclay.

“I was expecting money yesterday (Tuesday),” Mr Clarke told the judge on Wednesday.

“Arranging money has been very, very difficult in these times – against the backdrop of what is going on.”

He added: “This is very unfortunate.”

Sir Jonathan said he would reconsider the case on Friday.

Mr Leech told Sir Jonathan: “It really has to end this week.

“There really cannot be any more cheques in the post, which is what we have been told for some time.”

Lady Barclay, who petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, has complained Sir Frederick had not paid her as ordered – and alleged that he was in contempt of court.

Sir Jonathan subsequently ruled that Sir Frederick was in contempt as a result of failing to pay about £245,000 he owed his ex-wife for legal fees and maintenance.

Sir Frederick Barclay court case
Sir David Barclay and his twin brother Sir Frederick after receiving their knighthoods from the Queen at Buckingham Palace (Michael Stephens/PA)

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David Barclay, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died aged 86 in January 2021.

Their interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Sir Jonathan has been told that Sir David’s sons Aidan and Howard Barclay now have day-to-day responsibility for “group business”.

In June, news emerged that the Daily and Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator magazine were set to be put up for sale after talks between their owners and lenders collapsed.

It came after the Barclay family denied that the business could face administration.

