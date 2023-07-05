Hand odour can reveal a person’s sex, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hand odour can reveal a person’s sex, study suggests

By Press Association
Hand odour can reveal a person’s sex, research suggests (PA)
The smell left behind by someone’s hand can reveal their sex, a new study suggests.

Dogs have long been used in criminal investigations to reliably identify and track people based on their odour.

While human scent evidence from the field is well established, researchers have made little progress in analysing human scent profiles in the lab.

The new study shows it is possible to predict a person’s sex based on hand scents, and existing human odour research indicates scent compounds can also reveal a person’s age and racial or ethnic group.

The scientists suggest that if the results can be validated with further research, the analysis they conducted could be used to uncover many details about a potential criminal solely through their hand scent profiles.

In the new study, researchers used a technique called mass spectrometry to analyse the scent compounds present on the palms of 60 people – half male and half female.

After identifying the compounds in each sample, they conducted an analysis to see if they could determine the individual’s sex based on their profile of scents.

According to the study, the analysis successfully predicted a person’s sex with a 96.67% accuracy rate.

Because crimes like robberies, assaults and rape are all committed with a perpetrator’s hands, they have the potential to leave behind valuable trace evidence at a crime scene.

The study authors said: “This approach to analysing hand odour volatiles can be applied when other discriminatory evidence such as DNA is lacking and allow for differentiation or class characterisation such as sex, race and age.”

The research is published in the Plos One journal.

