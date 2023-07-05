Dimitrov says initial reaction to protesters was to remove them himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dimitrov says initial reaction to protesters was to remove them himself

By Press Association
Three Just Stop Oil protesters invaded Wimbledon’s Court 18 on the tournament’s third day (Victoria Jones/PA)
Three Just Stop Oil protesters invaded Wimbledon’s Court 18 on the tournament’s third day (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has said his initial reaction to protesters invading Wimbledon’s Court 18 while he was playing was to remove them himself.

The 32-year-old, whose match against Sho Shimabukuro was disrupted by two Just Stop Oil protesters at around 2pm on Wednesday, told reporters in a press conference after his win that the disruption was “obviously not pleasant” – but insisted he was happy with security arrangements at the tournament.

Told an activist was physically carried off by a player during the cricket last week, he said: “I mean, my first reaction was initially to go also, but then I also realised that’s not my place to do that.”

Grigor Dimitrov on court
Grigor Dimitrov in action against Sho Shimabukuro (Adam Davy/PA)

Protesters Deborah Wilde, 68, from London, and Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, from Manchester, were removed from the grounds by security and police.

British number one Katie Boulter also had her match interrupted by activists around two hours after the first protest.

Boulter told reporters during her press conference that she was “pretty sure” there will be more security in place at Wimbledon to ensure the same does not happen again.

She and her opponent Daria Saville helped clear the grass of the orange confetti and the scattered jigsaw pieces thrown by 66-year-old William John Ward, from Epsom – which Boulter described as her “first instinct”.

Katie Boulter helping to clear the court of confetti
Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear confetti (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked whether she had been worried when the court was invaded, she said: “Definitely, you never know what it is.

“I think I heard the crowd before I saw anything. Then I realised what it was because I saw it in the previous match.

“It was obviously a little bit of a shock to the system.”

Asked what her view on the protest was, she said: “I would say that I think we all sympathise with what they’re going through completely.

“At the same time, I don’t know if it’s the right place or time.

Protester throwing confetti on court
A Just Stop Oil protester interrupting Katie Boulter’s match (Adam Davy/PA)

“When I think back to people who have sat here, as we just talked about, 30 hours trying to watch tennis, it’s really tough on them.

“I sympathise with all of them, every person that’s going through it.

“I think for me as a player, my job is to try and play tennis, and in a way put on a show. I’m going to stick to that.”

She denied feeling in danger at the time and insisted she had “faith” in the security system at Wimbledon.

