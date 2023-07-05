File passed to CPS over officer’s evidence following Manchester Arena attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

File passed to CPS over officer’s evidence following Manchester Arena attack

By Press Association
Police at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it will be referring a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) regarding a police officer’s comments during reviews into the Manchester Arena bombing.

The IOPC announced the news on Wednesday after Chief Inspector Dale Sexton was previously cleared of breaching standards of professional behaviour or committing a criminal offence following an investigation which concluded in February.

But following a complaint on behalf of families of the victims of the terror attack, as well as a separate conduct referral from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), a file has now been passed to the CPS.

Showbiz review 2017
The incident happened after an Ariana Grande concert (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

Mr Sexton was force duty officer and in charge of emergency services on the night of the attack on May 22, 2017 – which killed 22 people, and he first claimed that he was too busy to ring emergency services during an internal inquiry by the police force.

He then later said he made the decision to not tell other emergency service responders of Operation Plato – a predetermined response to a marauding armed terrorist on the night.

The GMP plan required him to share the declaration with other emergency services, but he failed to do so.

He did not reveal this information in any previous reviews or interviews.

The police watchdog has now upheld a Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) which was requested by the families of the victims.

Manchester Arena Inquiry
The 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena (GMP/PA)

A second decision maker, who has no connection to the original investigation, has reviewed the evidence gathered during the investigation and decided an offence may have been committed.

IOPC director of operations Amanda Rowe said: “The Manchester Arena bombing was a tragedy that had a profound impact right across Greater Manchester and beyond. It will live long in the memories for all the wrong reasons and our thoughts remain with all those affected by this horrific act of violence.

“This was a complex investigation, carried out independently of police, and investigators obtained a significant amount of information, which was considered as part of our decision-making.

“In cases like this, and in line with other organisations, victims and complainants have a right to have their case reviewed by someone unconnected to the original investigation. In this instance, we determined the matter requires further exploration and will be submitted to the CPS to consider in due course.

“A referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will be authorised. It will now be for prosecutors to determine whether charges should follow and, if so, what those charges may be.”

More from Press and Journal

Staff stand outside the new store in Fraserburgh.
Specsavers opens new branch in Fraserburgh
Wray Thomson
Man Chat founder announces he is stepping down from role with mental health community…
Graduate Lydia Buchan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Celebrations in full swing as Robert Gordon University graduations continue
Ellon swimming pool
Swimmers share disappointment over reduced opening hours at Ellon and Westhill pools
The Piper Alpha memorial, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Charles Haffey has never forgotten sailing into the 'sea of fire' after Piper Alpha…
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting 'pain' on striking workers by docking pay in marking…
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan…
Neil Innes and Ian Hendry on bikes and a hand holding gravel
Ride the North organiser raises concerns about 'dangerous' road conditions in Aberdeenshire
Megan Prentice has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 20, reported missing from Fraserburgh
Scarinish on Tiree.
Major cash boost for Tiree islanders' £1.2 million business unit plans