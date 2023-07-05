Wimbledon fans to be treated to four British players on courts on fourth day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon fans to be treated to four British players on courts on fourth day

By Press Association
A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces on to court
A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces on to court

Home fans will be treated to four British players taking to the courts on the fourth day of Wimbledon after protesters twice disrupted play on day three of the tournament.

Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters were arrested and held on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces were thrown on to Court 18.

Souvenir jigsaws were unavailable to buy at the Wimbledon shop after the two incidents, which occurred about two hours apart on Wednesday.

JSO protester carried off court 18
A Just Stop Oil protester is carried off Court 18 (Adam Davy/PA)

The protesters were named by JSO as Deborah Wilde, Simon Milner-Edwards and William John Ward.

Sir Andy Murray will face off against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court after fellow Briton Liam Broady plays Norwegian Casper Ruud.

British compatriots Katie Boulter and Jan Choinski are also set to play.

Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, and Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician from Manchester, were arrested after the first protest just after 2pm on Wednesday during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear confetti from Court 18
Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear confetti from Court 18 (Adam Davy/PA)

Ward, 66, a retired civil engineer from Epsom, was escorted from the court after a match between Briton Katie Boulter and Daria Saville was disrupted later in the afternoon.

The two players helped clear the grass of the orange confetti and the scattered jigsaw pieces before play resumed.

British number one Boulter told reporters after winning her match that it was a “tough moment” for both her and her opponent when protesters stopped play.

Asked if she was worried, she said: “Definitely. You never know what it is.

Grigor Dimitrov on court
Grigor Dimitrov in action against Sho Shimabukuro (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think I heard the crowd before I saw anything. Then I realised what it was because I saw it in the previous match.

“It was obviously a little bit of a shock to the system.

“I think we both handled it really well. It’s a really unfortunate situation for everyone.”

Dimitrov said his first reaction was to remove the protesters from the court.

Told an activist was physically carried off during the cricket last week, he said: “I mean, my first reaction was initially to go also, but then I also realised that’s not my place to do that.”

Spectators who heard about the protesters said they “marred” the tournament.

The first protest happened as Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held talks with police and sports chiefs on how to prevent Just Stop Oil activists targeting flagship events.

Ms Braverman said after the meeting: “The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day’s play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

“This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

“The discussions I chaired at Downing Street were very productive. Sports, police and Government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind.”

The second Ashes Test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have also been affected in recent months.

