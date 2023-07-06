Catsuit-clad comedy duo achieve Guinness World Records title on Mount Everest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catsuit-clad comedy duo achieve Guinness World Records title on Mount Everest

By Press Association
A comedy duo have achieved the Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude stand-up comedy gig while donning gold catsuits on Mount Everest.

Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn – or as they are better known, the Scummy Mummies – performed at 17,417ft (5,309m) at Sagarmatha, Solukhumbu, Mount Everest in Nepal to a “chilly” audience” of fellow climbers, mountaineers and “bemused” Sherpas.

Despite some unintended hiccups including the 30-minute set needing to be performed 70m lower than expected due to global warming, the pair managed to find a spot high enough to secure the record on March 29.

“It was a tough gig! We were freezing cold in our gold catsuits, and the audience looked pretty chilly too,” Ms Gibson said.

“But they were brilliant, cheering us on, and it was an amazing experience.

“It wasn’t our easiest gig ever, but it was definitely the most memorable.”

Ms Gibson said that seeing Mount Everest “under the stars was just amazing”.

“There was no one around and it was totally silent. The glacier was glowing in the moonlight and it felt like being on another planet,” she added.

“With all the excitement and exhaustion of doing the gig, then the stress of trying to eat and get into bed before it got too cold, I hadn’t really had a moment to appreciate the magnitude of what we’d achieved.

“But it hit me then, in the silence, while looking at the most spectacular view I’d ever seen, and weeing.”

The pair also contended with altitude sickness, a lack of sleep and even lost their original audience because of an emergency airlift, but were adamant on achieving the record, which was set to mark 10 years of their business partnership with Scummy Mummies, as well as the duo’s 10-year friendship.

Both women have supported each other through personal challenges, including Ms Thorn’s divorce and Ms Gibson’s son Joe being born nine weeks prematurely.

More than £15,000 was raised from the feat, which is to go to Borne, a medical research charity which funds research to prevent premature birth and improve outcomes for mothers and babies, and which the women are ambassadors for.

Ms Gibson said: “My son Joe was born nine weeks early in December 2014.

“It was a very scary time, and there were moments when we didn’t know if he was going to make it.

“Our story has a happy ending, but I wouldn’t wish what we went through on anyone, and I know the outcome could have been very different.”

Borne’s chief executive officer David Badcock said that he is “proud” of the duo for how much they have raised.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful for the amazing fundraising that our ambassadors Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorne have achieved”, he said.

“The money Ellie and Helen have raised will go towards funding vital research to advance our knowledge, improving the lives of mothers and babies, and helping us with our mission to end premature birth – everywhere and forever.”

