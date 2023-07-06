Several people treated after car collides with primary school building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Several people treated after car collides with primary school building

By Press Association
Police are responding to an incident at the school in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police are responding to an incident at the school in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Several people are being treated after a car collided with a building at a girls’ prep school in Wimbledon, police said.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.

Police have cordoned off a wide area around The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police have cordoned off a wide area around The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 9.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

In a later tweet, the force said: “We are not treating this incident as terror-related. An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

And London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”

A woman who answered the phone at the school replied “no comment” when contacted by the PA news agency.

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said: “Very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning. A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”

Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.

They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”

