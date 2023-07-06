Pub chain Stonegate faces fine after student’s death outside busy bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Pub chain Stonegate faces fine after student’s death outside busy bar

By Press Association
Olivia Burt, a Durham University student, who died when a decorative screen fell on her outside a club in 2018 (Durham County Council/PA)
Olivia Burt, a Durham University student, who died when a decorative screen fell on her outside a club in 2018 (Durham County Council/PA)

The UK’s biggest pub chain has been convicted of a health and safety breach after the “avoidable” death of a student who was crushed outside a busy venue.

Olivia Burt, a 20-year-old life sciences first-year student at Durham University, suffered severe head injuries when a heavy decorative screen fell on her while she queued to get into the Missoula bar in the city in February 2018.

The venue was full of student sports teams on a Wednesday night and a crowd had gathered outside, waiting to get in.

Olivia Burt court case
CCTV footage outside the Missoula night club in Durham, showing the scenes as students queued (Durham County Council/PA)

Bar owner Stonegate was on trial at Teesside Crown Court charged with breaching health and safety legislation.

Ms Burt’s father Nigel, sitting in the public gallery, sighed with relief when the foreman returned a guilty verdict.

The firm now faces a fine and will be sentenced later on Thursday.

Jamie Hill KC, earlier summarised the prosecution case brought by Durham County Council, saying: “It is perhaps difficult to understand how it is that a 20-year-old woman could die in such a senseless and avoidable way.”

“All she was doing was standing with her friends, waiting to get in to a club which had targeted the student population as a way of filling their venue on Wednesday nights.”

Of Ms Burt, who was from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, he said: “She was an innocent woman doing nothing wrong and who deserved to be kept safe.

“She deserved to be protected by a large organisation that had a lot of written policies.

“It had risk assessments covering just about everything, policies that were supposed to cover all reasonably foreseeable eventualities.

Durham student death
Police investigators at the scene (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But the reality is that as soon as the venue, which had become the first choice venue for students on a Wednesday night, was confronted with more customers than they could accommodate within their own set limits, all of the planning and all the risk assessments came to nought.”

The heavy screen had fallen earlier in the evening as crowds gathered to get in, but it was lifted back into place and the chance to avert a tragedy was missed when it happened again around half an hour later, with fatal consequences.

Judge Howard Crowson will hear victims’ statements and will be given an assessment of costs before he sets the fine.

He thanked the jury for the “heavy burden” they took on in deciding the three-week case.

Helen Lynch, Durham County Council’s head of legal and democratic services, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Olivia’s family.

“This has been a particularly difficult and lengthy process for them and we would like to thank them for their patience throughout.

“We are pleased with today’s outcome and hope it goes some way towards providing justice for Olivia and her family.”

