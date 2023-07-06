Widow of Saudi royal in fight over house on ‘billionaires’ row’ in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Widow of Saudi royal in fight over house on 'billionaires' row' in London

By Press Association
The legal battle is being fought at the High Court in London (PA)
The legal battle is being fought at the High Court in London (PA)

The widow of a Saudi royal is embroiled in the latest stage of a long-running court fight over a house worth tens of millions of pounds on one of London’s most expensive streets.

Aljawharah Alibrahim has been sued by a Liechtenstein-based foundation which held Kenstead Hall for the benefit of the heirs of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, who died in 2005.

Lawyers representing the Asturion Fondation have told a judge overseeing a High Court trial in London that in 2011 a member of the foundation’s board transferred Kenstead Hall, to Ms Alibrahim “without board approval”.

King Fahd’s widow is fighting the claim.

The Bishops Avenue street sign
The Bishops Avenue in Barnet is sometimes described as ‘billionaire’s row’ (Alamy/PA)

Mr Justice Adam Johnson has heard that Kenstead Hall, is on The Bishops Avenue, in the Barnet borough of north London.

The website hidden-london.com describes The Bishops Avenue as an “ultra-exclusive street running from the northern tip of Hampstead Heath to East Finchley”.

Estate agent Glentree Estates’ website describes the street as “The Billionaires’ Row”.

Lawyers representing the foundation argue that the transfer was “executed without authority” and want the judge to make a ruling which will “reflect the foundation’s continued ownership of the property”.

“Until October 2011, the foundation held Kenstead Hall for the benefit of the heirs of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, specifically: the defendant, his widow, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd, his son with the defendant, and eight other children from prior marriages,” David Mumford KC, who is leading the foundation’s legal team, told the judge in a written case outline.

“On 14.10.2011, one of the three members of the foundation’s board gratuitously transferred Kenstead Hall to the defendant without board approval.”

Mr Mumford, who told the judge that Kenstead Hall was worth tens of millions of pounds, said the transfer was to the “obvious detriment” of Ms Alibrahim’s stepchildren.

Rupert Reed KC, who is representing Ms Alibrahim, told the judge in a written argument that the board member had the “necessary authority”.

“The princess had no reason to suspect any want of authority,” he said.

“The transfer was valid and binding.

“The claim should be dismissed.”

Ms Alibrahim had won an early round of the litigation.

A judge had ruled that the foundation’s claim should be struck out.

That ruling was overturned after the foundation appealed.

