No prosecution of ex-police officers behind early Stephen Lawrence murder probe

Four retired police officers involved in the original Stephen Lawrence murder investigation will not face criminal charges, prosecutors said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided the four ex-officers, who were senior members of the investigation team, will not face charges of misconduct in public office over their handling of the initial six weeks of the murder investigation.

The CPS acknowledged Mr Lawrence’s family would find the decision “deeply disappointing” and offered to meet them to explain “in detail”.

Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012 (CPS/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog said it was satisfied a six-year probe by the National Crime Agency under its direction had “explored every possible avenue”.

Mr Lawrence was murdered by a gang of five or six racist attackers in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993 as he made his way home with his friend Duwayne Brooks.

Only two of his killers have faced justice – Gary Dobson and David Norris were finally jailed for life in 2012 after a trial hingeing on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

Last month the BBC named a sixth suspect in the case for the first time, a man called Matthew White, and outlined the bungled handling of the evidence against him.

Two witnesses said White had confessed to being present during the attack – one of whom, his stepfather, was not spoken to by police until 20 years after the murder because officers had previously misidentified him.

Mr Lawrence’s mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, expressed fury that White, who died in 2021, would never face justice because of police mistakes.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence (Victoria Jones/PA)

Announcing the decision not to charge the four ex-officers, Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a referral by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2021, the CPS has carefully considered criminal charges against four officers involved in the early stages of the investigation into Stephen’s murder in 1993.

“Charges of misconduct in public office were considered concerning the four officers’ management of the initial six weeks of the murder investigation. Having meticulously reviewed substantial amounts of available evidence and material in this complex case, we have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against the four suspects.

“Furthermore, no criminal charges will be brought in relation to a further investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into allegations of perjury by a suspect who alleged corruption in the initial murder investigation as it also did not meet our legal test for prosecution.

“We understand this may be deeply disappointing for Stephen’s family and friends, and the CPS has offered to meet with close family members to explain our decision in detail.”

IOPC director Sarah Green said: “It was important that we follow all possible lines of inquiry in order to determine whether corruption played a part in the well-documented failings of the original investigation into Stephen’s murder and the attack on Duwayne Brooks.

“A vast amount of documentation, information and intelligence spanning 27 years, some of which was not available to the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, was gathered and analysed. Over 150 people were interviewed including serving and former police officers and staff, relevant witnesses and others such as journalists with in-depth knowledge of the original murder investigation.

“At its peak, 50 NCA investigators and support workers were solely dedicated to uncovering whether corruption played a role in the first investigation into Stephen’s murder. This has been an exhaustive investigation and we are satisfied that the NCA has explored every possible avenue.

“We appreciate this has been a very long process for all of those affected and we have ensured that all interested parties have been updated throughout our investigation.

“We remain committed to bringing to light those events from many years ago relating to Stephen’s racist murder and we will publish the reports from all the IOPC investigations which followed the Ellison Review as soon as we can.”

The CPS decision is also subject to the Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme, which provides victims or their families in some classes of case with a process to exercise the right to review a decision not to start a prosecution.