How escalation in gang crime led to death of Elle Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

How escalation in gang crime led to death of Elle Edwards

By Press Association
A Skorpion sub-machine gun similar to that used by Connor Chapman in the shooting outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, which killed Elle Edwards (Merseyside Police/PA)
A Skorpion sub-machine gun similar to that used by Connor Chapman in the shooting outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, which killed Elle Edwards (Merseyside Police/PA)

Escalating violence between rival gangs led to an innocent woman being shot with a sub-machine gun outside a pub on Christmas Eve.

The death of beautician Elle Edwards, 26, shot by Connor Chapman on Christmas Eve, was the final incident in a series of attacks in Wirral, Merseyside, last year.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop told the PA news agency challenges with criminal gangs in Wirral had escalated in recent years and particularly in 2022, when Ms Edwards’ death marked the end of a year which had also seen the death of Jacqueline Rutter, 53, in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Moreton, Wirral.

In the months since the shooting police have been working with communities to crack down on the gangs operating in their areas, he said.

Connor Chapman court case
A cartridge casing recovered from outside the Lighthouse pub, Merseyside, following the shooting of Elle Edwards (Merseyside Police/PA)

The jury in the trial of Chapman, 23, heard he launched the attack outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village shortly before midnight in what was the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch estate and the Beechwood, or Ford, estate, on opposing sides of the M53.

The father-of-two, who grew up on the Woodchurch estate, told his trial the trouble between the two estates was part of something which happened “near enough a year to the day” of Ms Edwards’ death.

In December 2021, Chapman spent his fourth Christmas in a row in custody and PA understands that while there his mother’s house was burgled and Chapman, in a rap video, threatened to get revenge.

Chapman, who has  previous convictions for burglary, possession of a knife, possession of drugs, aggravated vehicle-taking and breaches of an anti-social behaviour order, began selling cocaine when he was released from prison in summer 2022, he told the court.

In October last year he was given a gang injunction, preventing him from spending time on the Woodchurch estate or associating with named individuals.

However, Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, described the order as “about as much use as a chocolate teapot”, being treated with “utter contempt” by the defendant.

Chapman admitted being involved in a burglary in November last year, with a video which was not played before the jury showing him smiling in front of stolen electric bikes in the aftermath.

Five days later, Curtis Byrne, one of the other men involved in the burglary, was shot.

The same gun was used to shoot another man, Kieran Cowley, on December 18 outside the home of Mason Smith – the third burglar.

The day before the shooting which would take Ms Edwards’ life, another man linked to Woodchurch, Sam Searson, was attacked in the street by Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, who would go on to be seriously injured outside the Lighthouse.

Connor Chapman court case
The stolen Mercedes used in the shooting of Elle Edwards after it was burned out in Frodsham, Cheshire (Merseyside Police/PA)

Chapman used a stolen Mercedes, which he described as a “pool car” for him and his criminal associates, and a Skorpion sub-machine gun, capable of firing 15 rounds per second, to carry out the Christmas Eve attack which shocked the community.

Mr Moscrop said: “The murder of Elle Edwards was absolutely horrific. What happened on Christmas Eve, the impact on the community was massive.”

Since the shooting, police and partners have been working to tackle organised crime groups in Wirral as part of the EVOLVE project, which follows on from similar initiatives launched in Liverpool and Knowsley following the fatal shootings of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, council worker Ashley Dale, 28, and Sam Rimmer, 22, last summer.

A pilot project was launched on the Beechwood estate last year, but Mr Moscrop said work had ramped up since the start of 2023, with more partners coming on board.

The support from the public, he said, had been “brilliant”.

He said: “People aren’t tolerant of this.

“When people realise the implications, that people are losing their lives and being seriously injured because of this, then they will provide intelligence.”

In the six months since Ms Edwards’ death, there have been no shootings in Wirral.

Mr Moscrop said he believed there was a number of factors, including the arrest and subsequent conviction of a number of people.

He said: “We know from activity and intelligence, criminals are having to change what they are doing and are deterred from operating in Wirral.”

With Chapman behind bars, Mr Moscrop said it was key to ensure other criminal gangs could not get a foothold in Wirral.

He added: “We need to break the model by which gangs are recruiting young people. They need to see if they commit crime it’s not a route to success and glory, it’s a route to jail and misery.”

More from Press and Journal

Boots in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre, is one of many across the north-east. Image: DC Thomson
Boots says 'no change' to north-east stores for now but Scottish closures will come
Hannah McCook in France.
Hannah McCook suffers play-off defeat on LET Access Series in Sweden
Parents holding a banner outside Slains School.
'Shellshocked' Slains School parents fight council plan to reduce whole school to one class
Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen signing Ross Doohan on a 'whirlwind' 24 hours jetting out to Portugal…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 22nd October '22 Royal National Mod, Perth 2022. Zander McDade (centre) of Perth and Kinross hands over the Mod flag to Leader of Renfrewshire Council, Lorraine Cameron ahead of next years Mod in Paisley.
Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 61, dies following electric bike crash near Ballater
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake to showcase work at Aberdeen…
An artist's impression of council housing at the former Craighill school site in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track
4 July 2023. Nairn County FC,Station Park,Nairn,IV12 5LT. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Wayne Mackintosh and Ross County Mathew Wright CREDIT: JASPERIMAGE
Wayne Mackintosh stays at Nairn; Strathspey sign Caelan Mutch