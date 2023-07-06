‘Coward’ gunman jailed for killing beautician on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Coward’ gunman jailed for killing beautician on Christmas Eve

By Press Association
Connor Chapman has been found guilty of the killing (Merseyside Police/PA)
Connor Chapman has been found guilty of the killing (Merseyside Police/PA)

A gunman who killed a beautician when he opened fire with a sub-machine gun outside a pub on Christmas Eve was branded a “coward” by her father as he was convicted of murder.

Elle Edwards, 26, was killed when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots from the Skorpion pistol into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

Chapman was convicted of her murder, and seven other counts, following a three-and-a-half week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Elle’s father Tim stared at Chapman as the verdicts were returned, after three hours and 48 minutes of deliberations, and when he was taken from the dock said: “You coward.”

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender by helping to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.

Speaking outside court, Mr Edwards said: “Those two cowards in there decided to drag it out for four weeks, put all these people through that and everyone else around it, involved in the case. I can’t thank the police enough for what they did and we got there in the end, the right result.

“I hope them two never see another Christmas again ever in their lives.”

Tim Edwards, father of Elle Edwards, outside Liverpool Crown Court
Tim Edwards, father of Elle Edwards, outside Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Justice Goose said he would sentence Chapman and Waring on Friday at 2pm and warned he may consider whether a whole life order was appropriate for Chapman.

The trial heard the attack was the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates, on either side of the M53 in Wirral.

The prosecution alleged Chapman was attempting to kill Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, both of whom were seriously injured in the shooting.

Elle Edwards shooting: timeline
(PA Graphics)

The pair, from the Beechwood estate, had attacked another man, Sam Searson, in the street the day before, the court heard.

Three other men: Harry Loughran, Liam Carr and Nicholas Speed; who were unconnected to the feud, were also injured in the shooting.

The jury heard Chapman lay in wait outside the pub in a stolen Mercedes for almost three hours before firing the weapon, which the court heard was capable of firing 15 rounds a second.

Chapman told the jury he had not been using the vehicle, which he described as a “pool car” for him and other criminals, on the night of the murder but had given the car key to another man, whom he refused to name.

CCTV footage showed the gunman drive away from the Lighthouse in the moments after the shooting and then arrive at Private Drive in Barnston, the home address of co-defendant Waring.

The Mercedes A Class car used in the Christmas Eve shooting
The Mercedes A Class car used in the Christmas Eve shooting (Merseyside Police/PA)

The man, with long hair, was seen in the footage appearing to drop the gun as he walked towards Waring’s home.

Chapman admitted a charge of handling stolen goods before the trial started and told the jury on December 31 he had travelled with the unnamed man who took the car key when the Mercedes was burnt out in Frodsham, Cheshire.

He denied that Waring had been with him, although cell site evidence showed Waring’s phone travelled with the car.

Senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds, described Chapman as a “dangerous and ruthless individual”.

Connor Chapman court case
Elle Edwards was gunned down on Christmas Eve (Merseyside Police/PA)

He said: “Connor Chapman knew exactly what he was doing when he left his home address on December 24, getting in a stolen car in possession of a Skorpion machine pistol.

“He drove to the Lighthouse pub where he spent a number of hours there before finding a car parking space that gave him a real clear view of who was outside.

“He then left his car with no regard for anybody else, intent on firing that gun at his intended targets, Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, with not a care of what would happen to anybody else who was stood outside of the pub.”

Chapman was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County
Inside the new Nairn gym following its renovation. Image: Dan Moore Elite Training
Ex-footballer's new Nairn gym racks up more than 100 members in first week
A banner protests the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen, which is now shut (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Helen Frost: Closing public swimming pools is a catastrophic move for many reasons
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Queen Camilla accepts the Laphroaig whiskies from Duncan Taylor director Evan Robertson in Edinburgh.
Huntly firm presents three bottles of King's favourite tipple to Queen Camilla