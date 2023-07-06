Thousands gather to mourn deaths of teenagers that sparked Ely riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Thousands gather to mourn deaths of teenagers that sparked Ely riot

By Press Association
The coffins of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans are carried into the Church of the Resurrection in Ely (Jacob King/PA)
The coffins of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans are carried into the Church of the Resurrection in Ely (Jacob King/PA)

Thousands of mourners have lined the streets to pay their respects to two teenagers whose deaths sparked a riot in Cardiff.

A joint service was held for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15 at the Church of the Resurrection in Ely.

Nine Rolls Royce cars, four hearses and two stretch limousines took part in a procession led by around a dozen motorcycles prior to the service beginning.

The pair, who had been “inseparable” since meeting in nursery school, were later buried together in the same grave.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans funeral
An Order of Service for the funeral of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans (Jacob King/PA)

Floral tributes on Kyrees and Harvey’s coffins read “best friends” and “forever young”.

Meanwhile a light aircraft flew overhead towing a banner that read “RIP Kyrees And Harvey Young Kings”.

Most of the crowd wore blue, the teens’ favourite colour, and many became tearful as their coffins were carried into the church by family members to All My Life by American rappers Lil Durk ft J Cole was played.

Kyrees and Harvey died on the evening of May 22 when they came off a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van.

The tragedy sparked hours of disorder in the city suburb which included violent clashes with police and damage to property.

Due to an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) into the actions of South Wales Police, the funeral was being managed by Cardiff Council.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans funeral
A plane pulls a banner before the funeral of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans (Jacob King/PA)

Road closures in the area were put in place and local schools were closed for the day due to the numbers expected to attend.

The 1,200 capacity church was filled, while around 1,000 more stood outside on Grand Avenue where they watched the service on a TV screen.

The hymn All Things Bright And Beautiful was sung by the congregation before The Reverend Canon Jan Gould led a reading from the Gospel of Mark.

In an eulogy read on behalf of Harvey’s parents by his aunt Mandy, the teenager was described as both a “protector” and a “class clown”.

Harvey, who was one of six, is said to have loved his younger brothers and enjoyed being active – including playing football, rugby and earning belts in kick-boxing.

However, his “biggest love” was said to be motocross and riding bikes, a passion he shared with his friend since nursery school Kyrees.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans funeral
Mourners at the funeral of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans at the Church of the Resurrection in Ely (Jacob King/PA)

“His life was over too soon. He had so much more to give and learn. I’m glad to say that in the 15 years he was with us he did it his way,” Mandy said.

“Our hearts are shattered,” she added. “You and Kyrees did not deserve this. We love you forever and always.”

His girlfriend Ellie said: “Harvey was not only my best friend, but my soulmate. I love you forever.”

Speaking on behalf of Kyrees’ family, Mandy described him as a “lovable” young man who “had so much more to give”.

“Kyrees and Harvey we inseparable from the minute they met in nursery. They should still be with us today,” she said.

“The only thing we can take from this is that Harvey and Kyrees are together. This isn’t goodbye, this is farewell for now.”

Pictures of the two boys were then shown on a presentation to Dancing In The Sky by Dani and Lizzy.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans funeral
Motorbikes follow the funeral cortege of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans (Jacob King/PA)

Ms Gould held a moment of silence after which she told those present to “cherish” whatever memories they have of the Kyrees and Harvey.

Following prayers, the service ended with I’ll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans ft 112.

Blue flares were let off as the coffins of the two boys were driven from the church to nearby Western Cemetery, where they were laid to rest in the same grave.

A wake is to be held until 11pm at Cardiff City Stadium.

Ms Gould, of the Llandaff Diocese, said: “It’s important for the family especially, but actually for the whole community to have some closure now and to begin to move on.

“My hope is that moving on from this now the community can begin to rebuild.”

