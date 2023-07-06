Prince of Wales scores two goals at charity polo event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales scores two goals at charity polo event

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales scored two goals while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales scored two goals while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire.

William was joined by his wife Kate, who smiled and cheered while watching from the sidelines, wearing a white and sky blue patterned dress reportedly designed by Beulah London.

The prince played in defence, chasing the ball with a sturdy backhand swing and scoring two goals in an intense match.

Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup
The Princess and Prince of Wales, on horseback, during the charity game (Andrew Matthews/PA)

For his second strike, the father-of-three hit the ball with such force he broke his mallet.

William played in a number four shirt on the winning US Polo Assn team, alongside Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester City FC.

Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup
William, left, scored two goals (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With Windsor Castle overlooking the Guards Polo Club, the prince faced off against other polo teams, BP Healthcare and Standing Rock, in the round-robin tournament.

The charity cup is raising funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by William and Kate.

