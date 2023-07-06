Co-defendant in pub shooting trial attacked in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Co-defendant in pub shooting trial attacked in prison

By Press Association
Thomas Waring was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender (Merseyside Police/PA)
Thomas Waring was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender (Merseyside Police/PA)

A man convicted of assisting the killer of Elle Edwards was attacked in prison for being a “grass” before the final day of the trial.

Thomas Waring, 20, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping gunman Connor Chapman burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village in Wirral, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve last year.

On Thursday morning, before the jury was sent out to deliberate, Waring appeared in the dock with a red mark visible above his eye and on his cheekbone.

Connor Chapman court case
Elle Edwards was murdered by Connor Chapman (Family handout/PA)

In a hearing which can be reported following the conclusion of the trial, William England, defending Waring, said he had been attacked after arriving back at HMP Altcourse on Wednesday.

He said: “He was smashed around the side of the face with a kettle and told ‘that’s what happens to grasses’.”

Mr England said the man who carried out the attack later said if he had not done it, he would have been stabbed.

Waring did not give evidence in the trial but, in cross-examination, his barrister suggested Chapman had gone to his home on Private Drive, Barnston, following the shooting.

Chapman claimed he was at home all night and denied claims he was the man seen on CCTV near Waring’s home shortly after midnight, appearing to drop a gun.

Asked about why Waring’s barrister had suggested he was at his house, Chapman said: “I wouldn’t really know why Tom would say that.

“In my personal opinion, he’s got more than enough reason to tell the prosecution what they want to hear.”

