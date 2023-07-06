Twitter threatens legal battle with Meta over rival app – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twitter threatens legal battle with Meta over rival app – reports

By Press Association
In a tweet referencing the letter on Thursday evening, Musk said: 'Competition is fine, cheating is not.'

A cease-and-desist letter has been sent to Mark Zuckerberg by a lawyer acting for Twitter claiming new Meta app Threads is a “copycat” of the Elon Musk-owned platform, according to reports.

The letter, seen by news website Semafor, accused Zuckerberg of the “systematic, willful (sic), and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

It is written by Alex Spiro, who says he is acting on behalf of Musk’s X Corp and also accuses Meta of hiring “dozens” of former Twitter employees who “have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information”.

In a tweet referencing the letter on Thursday evening, Musk said: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Following the reports, Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, posted on Threads: “To be clear: No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

Threads, created by Facebook and Instagram owners Meta, went live in the UK at midnight on Thursday.

The platform’s launch was brought forward by 15 hours and made freely available in 100 countries, although it is not yet available in the EU due to regulatory concerns.

Linked to Instagram, it allows users to post up to 500 characters of text and up to five minutes of video and links, as well as pictures.

Zuckerberg said on Thursday sign ups for the app have surpassed 30 million.

Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino tweeted on Thursday after the roll out of Twitter’s new competitor: “On Twitter, everyone’s voice matters.

“Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real.

Facebook executives
Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook/PA)

“YOU built the Twitter community. And that’s irreplaceable. This is your public square.

“We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.”

The launch of Threads comes against a backdrop of turbulence at Twitter after it imposed tweet viewing limits at the weekend in a move it partly blamed on data harvesting by companies building artificial intelligence models.

Many users have publicly expressed frustrations with Twitter since Musk took over, partly linked to political views and erratic behaviour, as well as efforts to push more users towards its paid-for Twitter Blue service.

The new app is the latest chapter in the rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk, who bought Twitter in October.

Last month, the pair – two of the world’s most high-profile billionaires – agreed to take each other on in a cage fight in an exchange that went viral on social media.

Meta and Twitter have been contacted for comment.

