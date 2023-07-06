Uninterrupted sunshine for Wimbledon fans as British stars look to progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uninterrupted sunshine for Wimbledon fans as British stars look to progress

By Press Association
Liam Broady celebrates victory over Casper Ruud (Adam Davy/PA)
Liam Broady celebrates victory over Casper Ruud (Adam Davy/PA)

Wimbledon fans can expect uninterrupted sunshine and temperatures of up to 28C on Friday as British stars return to action on the tournament’s fifth day.

Liam Broady will step back on the court after realising his childhood dream with a career-best win over Casper Ruud on Centre Court on Thursday, becoming the first British male into the third round in the process.

Broady outlasted world number four Ruud to delight the home faithful in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

Meanwhile Sir Andy Murray faces an anxious wait to complete his second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas after the match was paused at 11pm on Thursday with the Scot leading by two sets to one.

Cameron Norrie will play his second round match against American Christopher Eubanks, while Heather Watson will join compatriot Harriet Dart in the first round of the ladies’ doubles after losing in the singles on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Katie Boulter moved into the third round for the second consecutive year after defeating Viktoriya Tomova, and will meet last year’s champion Elena Rybakina on Saturday.

Tennis players and fans alike could struggle with high temperatures after a yellow heat-health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office on Thursday for six regions in England, including London.

The alert will be in place from midday on Friday until 9am on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures up to 28C at Wimbledon.

But rain is usually never far away at Wimbledon and supporters can expect to get their umbrellas out as soon as Saturday afternoon after forecasters warned thunderstorms could hit the tournament following the hot weather.

Organisers of the tournament also paid tribute to an eight-year-old girl who died after a car crashed into a school just a mile away from the grounds.

Sixteen people injured and 10 were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon just before 10am on Thursday, the last day of term.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A statement posted on the Wimbledon Twitter page said: “On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragic events at Wimbledon Study Preparatory School.

“Our thoughts are with them, their families, the school and the wider community at this deeply distressing time.”

