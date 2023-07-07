Man who murdered mother and daughters in flat fire to be sentenced for killings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man who murdered mother and daughters in flat fire to be sentenced for killings

By Press Association
Jamie Barrow ‘did nothing to help’ his victims after torching their first-floor flat, a jury heard (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Jamie Barrow ‘did nothing to help’ his victims after torching their first-floor flat, a jury heard (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The man found guilty of murdering a mother and two young daughters by setting fire to their flat is to be sentenced for their killings.

Jamie Barrow was unanimously convicted of murdering Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, on Tuesday after a three-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Barrow, 31, took petrol from his motorbike, poured it through his neighbour’s letterbox and set it alight in the early hours of November 20 last year.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Barrow had a “grievance” over rubbish left in an alleyway outside their shared block of flats in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, and stood outside to watch the fire take hold.

Fatoumatta Hydara and her children, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Fatoumatta Hydara and her children, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Simon Ash KC told the jury Barrow “walked casually away” after ignoring the screams of his victims, and later called Nottingham City Council to see if they would compensate him for belongings damaged by smoke from the blaze.

Speaking after Barrow’s conviction, Mrs Hydara’s husband and the children’s father, Aboubacarr Drammeh, said: “Words cannot quantify how much our family have suffered because of the horrific actions of one man.

“Neither can we quantify the emotional, psychological, physiological and financial impact of the crime Jamie Barrow committed against Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.

“His actions were utterly heartless and cruel – and have caused a multi-generational trauma that we will never understand.”

Mr Drammeh – who was in America at the time of the fire and had to identify his loved ones’ bodies on his 40th birthday – said Mrs Hydara “had a pure heart and was greatly loved for her personality and qualities”.

He said his daughters were “two angels who deserved a beautiful childhood and a full life”.

Fatimah and Naeemah, aged three and one respectively, died during the blaze, while 28-year-old Mrs Hydara died two days later, all from smoke inhalation.

Barrow had drunk several cans of lager before lighting the fire and was later seen on CCTV walking his dog while smoking a cigarette.

He asked officers how “bad” the fire was and in the hours after the blaze admitted to his actions, telling officers: “I need to tell you something about the fire next door.”

During evidence, he said he “can’t explain” why he targeted his neighbour’s flat, which he claimed to believe was empty at the time and that he did not intend to harm anyone.

But the jury rejected his account after almost seven hours of deliberations, with members of the victims’ families weeping as the verdicts were given.

Mrs Justice Amanda Tipples remanded Barrow into custody following his conviction and is set to sentence him at the same court on Friday.

The hearing is expected to start at 10.30am.

