Police question woman after eight-year-old girl killed in car crash at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police question woman after eight-year-old girl killed in car crash at school

By Press Association
A Land Rover Defender is seen inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)
A Land Rover Defender is seen inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)

Police are continuing to question a woman over a car crash at a school that killed an eight-year-old girl during an end-of-term tea party.

Twelve other people were taken to hospital after a Land Rover Defender crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, just before 10am on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Officers are not treating the incident as terror-related.

A police cordon was no longer in place on Friday morning while flowers and tributes had been placed along the entrance to the school.

One tribute left at the scene said: “To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts.

Another read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all on this tragic day.”

Sophia Graham, 27, and Tayla Landsberg, 22, from New Malden, brought flowers to the police cordon on Thursday evening.

Car collides with primary school building
Police are investigating the crash (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Graham said: “When we found out one of the kids had died it was awful.

“When the police made their announcement it was so sad to see even them get emotional. It’s made a big impact on everyone.

“Kids walk in the Common freely without thinking about it.”

Ms Landsberg said: “It’s usually very peaceful, very bubbly with lots of fun activities going on.”

London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances to the incident and treated 16 patients at the scene. Twelve were taken to hospital.

The school said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened.

A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”

More from Press and Journal

Skye Bridge connects Skye and the mainland.
Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing
A Land Rover Defender is seen inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)
Volkswagen Caddy has functionality down to a tee
Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Nairn street market in April. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
The late and 'awkward' Tam Dalyell, pictured at the Labour Party Conference in 1988 (Image: Malcolm Gilson/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Alister Jack used a Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Alister Jack's comments on funding for Orkney 'tending to deceit', claims islands council leader
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Legend Eoin Jess insists Aberdeen must sign more 'exciting' players like Duk
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was tackled to the floor by a mum on the school run when he allegedly attempted to rob Mooney's Picture shows; Mooney's Lochalsh Road, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google street view Date; 16/08/2022
Man jailed over vicious cashpoint assault
Pictures from the 24-hour bowlathon at Ellon Bowling Club organised by Mike Stephen, which was supported by former Aberdeen player David Robertson. Pics were supplied
Ellon bowls marathon raises money for good cause
Aberdeen's biggest cricket fan received a very special surprise in the post (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Howzat for exciting sports controversy?